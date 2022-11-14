Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi on three-day trip to Bali, Indonesia; to attend G20 Summit

    The statement further said that PM Modi will have extensive discussions with other G20 leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation.

    First Published Nov 14, 2022, 1:58 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (November 14) embarked on a three-day visit to Bali, Indonesia to attend the 17th G20 (Group of 20 countries) Leaders' Summit.According to reports, PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with various G20 leaders.

    In a statement, PM Modi said, "On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, I will meet with leaders of several other participating countries, and review the progress in India's bilateral relations with them."

    This G20 Summit is noteworthy as India will preside over the G20 for a year beginning December 1, 2022. The turnover of the President will take place during the Bali Summit.

    The statement further said that PM Modi will have extensive discussions with other G20 leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation.

    During the visit, PM Modi will hold talks on key issues of global concern under the summit theme of "Recover Together, Recover Stronger".

    "In a significant moment for our country and citizens, President of Indonesia Joko Widodo will hand over the G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali Summit. India will officially assume the G20 Presidency from 1st December 2022. I will also extend my personal invitation to G20 Members and other invitees to our G20 Summit next year," a statement quoting PM Modi.

    During his interactions at the G20 Summit, PM Modi is likely to highlight India's achievements, and our unwavering commitment to collectively address global challenges. India's G20 Presidency will be grounded in the theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth One Family One Future", which underlines the message of equitable growth and a shared future for all.

    The Bali Summit, that is set to be held on November 15-16, comprises three working sessions at the leaders' level, in which PM Modi will be participating. These include sessions on food and energy security, a session on digital transformation, and a session on health.

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2022, 1:58 PM IST
