    Delhi Police cracks brutal murder case; girl's body was chopped into 35 pieces; parts disposed of across city

    According to police, the accused, identified as Aftab Ameen Poonawalla, strangled Shraddha on May 18. Poonawalla, according to police, chopped her body into 35 pieces, purchased a new fridge to store them in, and threw them in various locations over the course of 18 days. He used to leave the house at 2:00 am with a body part in a polybag to avoid suspicion.

    First Published Nov 14, 2022, 1:51 PM IST

    Delhi police arrested a man, on Monday, for allegedly killing his live-in partner and chopping her body into 35 pieces. The man reportedly disposed of the pieces by throwing them away in various locations around Delhi for 18 days. 

    According to police, the accused, identified as Aftab Ameen Poonawalla, strangled Shraddha (26) on May 18. Poonawalla, according to police, chopped her body into 35 pieces, purchased a new fridge to store them in, and threw them in various locations over the course of 18 days. He used to leave the house at 2:00 am with a body part in a polybag to avoid suspicion.

    Following reports, Shraddha used to work in a Call centre, and Aftab used to work as a chef. After Shraddha stopped posting updates on her social media platforms, her family became suspicious and filed a complaint with the Delhi Police. Aftab had been missing since then, but he was arrested yesterday by Mehrauli police.

    According to the Delhi police, "Mehrauli Police solved a six-month-old case and arrested Aftab for killing Shraddha, chopping her up, and disposing of her body parts. They met while working in Mumbai and moved here despite their families' opposition. He murdered her after she began pressuring him for marriage."

