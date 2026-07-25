Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday resigned from his post in the government, following days of nationwide protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday resigned from his post in the government, following days of nationwide protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. The resignation comes after sustained demonstrations by students and opposition parties, who had demanded that Pradhan to step down.

Pradhan stated that he was stepping down in the larger interest of students to ensure that the country's youth do not become "trapped in a web of confusion."

In his resignation letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan highlighted his long-standing association with education and reaffirmed his commitment to the aspirations of India's youth.

"For more than four decades, I have been associated with students, teachers, and the cause of education reform. I have always believed that a strong, inclusive, and forward-looking education system is the foundation of a strong nation," Pradhan said.

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Recalling the NEET-UG controversy, Pradhan stated that the Centre acted promptly after irregularities surfaced in the May 3 examination.

"However, irregularities were found in the NEET-UG examination held on May 3, 2026. The Government of India immediately took cognisance of the matter, handed over the investigation to the CBI, cancelled the examination, and announced a date for the re-examination. Along with this, it was decided that from next year onwards, the examination would be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode," he said.

The Sambalpur MP emphasised that the government's priority was to ensure that the interests of over two million students were protected during the re-examination process.

"During this period, our primary concern was to ensure that the examination for more than two million students was conducted smoothly... From the very first day, I took responsibility for the situation and never turned away from it. My resolve was that we would not allow the prospects of any meritorious student to be harmed because of the examination controversy," Pradhan said.

He noted that the NEET-UG results declared on July 16 reflected the success of several meritorious students, including those from economically weaker sections.

"The NEET-UG results announced on July 16 were satisfactory, with many meritorious students from economically weaker backgrounds also achieving success," he said.

Expressing disappointment over the political developments surrounding the issue, Pradhan alleged that certain individuals had attempted to mislead students.

"However, during this period, several individuals in positions of responsibility tried to create obstacles and mislead students, which deeply saddened me," he wrote.

Explaining the reasons behind his resignation, Pradhan said the ongoing protests should not be exploited by anti-national forces and stressed that students should be able to focus on their education.

"The events of the past 10 days have saddened me. This is not a matter of personal prestige for me... It is my resolve that we will not allow the country's youth power to become trapped in a web of confusion. The situation that has emerged at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere in the country should not be exploited by anti-national forces... Keeping these considerations in mind, I have sent my resignation to the Hon'ble Prime Minister," he said.

Pradhan thanked Prime Minister Modi for granting him the opportunity to serve as Education Minister and expressed gratitude to his Cabinet colleagues, ministry officials, and staff.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister for his guidance, trust, and continuous support... Serving the nation is the highest priority of my life, and I will always remain dedicated to it," he said.

This development comes amidst widespread nationwide protests and follows the 26-day hunger strike by activist Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar.

Meanwhile, the Centre is preparing to introduce a stringent anti-paper leak law, which will establish Special Fast-Track Courts and a Special Task Force (STF), alongside other key provisions, to curb paper leaks across the country.