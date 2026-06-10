PM Narendra Modi becomes India's longest continuously serving elected PM, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru. At an NDA meeting, he called it a 'supreme privilege' and a 'collective yagya,' crediting God's grace and viewing service as a spiritual practice.

A 'Supreme Privilege' to Serve

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Wednesday reached the milestone of being India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister, said at NDA leaders' meeting that he had never imagined that the milestone would be reached and considers it his supreme privilege to have had the opportunity to serve continuously as an elected Prime Minister for the longest tenure. PM Modi said that for him, people are the embodiment of God and he has been committed to serving them.

"You have all made this day truly memorable for me. I am overwhelmed and deeply grateful. Chanting the mantra of Chareveti, Chareveti (keep moving forward) and witnessing numerous ups and downs in this political journey, I had never imagined that this milestone would one day be reached. I consider it my supreme privilege to have had the opportunity to serve continuously as an elected Prime Minister for the longest tenure," he said.

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"Serving Mother India for such a long time, having the privilege of serving her, is possible only with God's special grace. And for me, the people are the embodiment of God. And that is why I have always viewed this service as a spiritual practice. This spiritual practice has never been solitary; this is a collective 'yagya', in which all of you and many other colleagues have contributed their services with a sense of duty," he added.

Focus on 'Neo Middle Class' and Youth

PM Modi spoke of his government's efforts to bring people out of poverty. "I believe that we must not let those who were poor yesterday, and have now become the 'neo middle class', slip back. Therefore, as a government and as public representatives, we must work day and night. We have put in the utmost effort, driven by the resolve to fulfil the expectations that this nation of 1.4 billion people has placed in us. We must realise the aspirations of India's youth, its women, its middle class, and its farmers," he said.

Union Cabinet Applauds Historic Milestone

The Union Cabinet today passed a resolution marking June 10, 2026, as an historic milestone in the journey of Indian democracy applauding PM Modi for becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of the country. By establishing a record of 4,399 days of continuous service as an elected PM, he has surpassed the previous record held by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who served for 4,398 continuous days from 1952 to 1964.

The resolution stated that this occasion stands as a symbol of India's democratic consciousness, public trust, and the power of public participation, reflecting the unprecedented support bestowed by the people upon a leader guided by the 'Nation First' resolve. (ANI)