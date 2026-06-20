PM Narendra Modi, in Odisha's Mayurbhanj, urged mass Yoga Day participation and outlined development goals. He highlighted industrial growth, tribal welfare initiatives, and the 'Purvodaya' policy to develop Eastern India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the importance of International Yoga Day while appealing for mass participation, saying yoga is deeply rooted in Odisha's cultural tradition and urging people across India and the world to actively take part in the celebrations on June 21. While addressing a programme in Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district, PM Modi said, "International Yoga Day is also being celebrated tomorrow, June 21st... Yoga has been a part of Odisha's culture. From the land of Odisha, I appeal to the people of the entire country and the entire world, all of you should participate in Yoga Day in large numbers."

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Development Vision for Odisha and India

The Prime Minister was attending the 'Vikas Ra Dhara, Odisha Sara' programme marking the Odisha government's two-year completion, along with President Droupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. During the event, he also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects. Referring to long-term national goals, he said Odisha and India's development trajectories are aligned. "We have two important milestones ahead of us in the coming times. In 2036, Odisha will celebrate its centenary year of formation, and in 2047, India will celebrate its centenary year of independence. This means that Odisha and the country's goals are in the same direction. If Odisha's economy is strong, India will be strong." He also congratulated the state government on completing two years in office.

Industrial Growth and Investment

Highlighting industrial growth, PM Modi said, "Our government is transforming Odisha's resources into Odisha's potential. To attract major investments in Odisha and encourage new industries here, campaigns like 'Utkarsh Odisha' have been initiated. Under this initiative, investment proposals worth approximately Rs 20 lakh crore have been received so far. Work is also underway on several mega projects worth more than Rs 3.5 lakh crore... We will see the results of these efforts in the coming years."

He added that the "double-engine government" model is ensuring development reaches all sections of society, saying expectations of youth, women, farmers, and citizens are being fulfilled as governance becomes more people-centric.

Focus on Tribal Welfare and Development

On tribal welfare, the Prime Minister said his government has prioritised education, healthcare, and livelihood opportunities for tribal communities. "To uplift the tribal community, we are connecting tribal youth with education and employment opportunities... Approximately 500 Eklavya schools have been opened across the country. About 750 model schools have been approved. Scholarships worth hundreds of crores of rupees have been given to more than 1.5 crore tribal children at the pre-matriculation and post-matriculation levels... Approval has also been given to build another Navodaya Vidyalaya here in Mayurbhanj," he said.

Healthcare Initiatives for Tribal Communities

He also noted healthcare interventions for tribal regions, adding, "Diseases like sickle cell anaemia have been a major challenge. We launched a nationwide campaign against it, distributed over 4 crore Ayushman cards, and clean water is being provided to every household under the Jal Jeevan Mission. We are seeing the results of these efforts today."

PM Modi further said, "I have spent a significant period of my life working as a volunteer in tribal areas... basic amenities are not easily accessible in tribal areas. Therefore, our government has given great priority to tribal development. We launched the 'Dharti Aaba Janjaatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan' to connect such areas with basic amenities... Similarly, the PM Janman Abhiyan is the result of discussions with the President and her guidance... Now the government itself is reaching out to such tribal communities, to their villages, to their doorsteps."

'Swacchta se Swagat': Cleanliness Drive Praised

Highlighting cleanliness initiatives in the state, PM Modi said, "I've also learned about the special cleanliness drive that's been going on here recently... it is all over on social media, 'Swacchta se Swagat' (welcome with cleanliness)... I commend the citizens of Odisha, the government, and the Chief Minister for this commendable initiative."

'Purvodaya': Developing Eastern India

Outlining the broader development vision, he said, "Today, Odisha is rapidly progressing on the path of development... The vision of the Central Government is to develop India through the development of Eastern India. That is why we are working on the policy of 'Purvodaya'. Eastern India, which was synonymous with backwardness during the Congress era, is now becoming the gateway to progress..." He added that projects worth around Rs 47,000 crore were inaugurated and foundation stones laid in the state.

Festive Atmosphere in Odisha

Noting the festive atmosphere in Odisha, the Prime Minister said, "Our Odisha is immersed in the joy of festivities these days. The Gan Parva festival here was celebrated with great pomp and show just last week. Preparations for the Rath Yatra of Mahaprabhu Jagannathji are also underway in full swing. There is also an atmosphere of excitement regarding the Baripada Rath Yatra in Mayurbhanj, and amidst all this, a celebration of democracy and development is also underway."

Cultural Gestures and Traditional Worship

Earlier in the day, in a significant cultural gesture, President Murmu and PM Modi visited Pahadpur village in the Mayurbhanj district. The two leaders performed traditional worship, rituals, and prayers at the sacred groves of 'Santali Jahira' and 'Ho Jahira,' seeking blessings for the nation's prosperity. (ANI)