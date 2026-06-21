PM Modi led the 12th International Yoga Day in Kolkata, hailing yoga as a unifying force that connects communities. He commended the massive public turnout and emphasised the theme, 'Yoga For Healthy Ageing', for promoting an active life.

Marking the occasion of 12th International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday commended the massive public turnout at the Yoga programme in Kolkata and hailed yoga as a unifying force that connects communities.

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PM Modi led the national celebrations of the 12th International Day of Yoga, performing yoga asanas alongside thousands of people at Kolkata's Red Road and asserting that yoga has the power to unite the entire world.

In an X post, he emphasised that the participation of people from all backgrounds underscored the importance of yoga in daily lives. "An exceptional Yoga Day programme was held at Kolkata's Red Road this morning, in which people from all walks of life participated, giving an important message on the vitality of Yoga in everyone's lives. This time, the theme was 'Yoga For Healthy Ageing' which emphasised the importance of Yoga in all ages to remain fit and healthy," PM Modi said on X.

An exceptional Yoga Day programme was held at Kolkata’s Red Road this morning, in which people from all walks of life participated, giving an important message on the vitality of Yoga in everyone’s lives. This time, the theme was ‘Yoga For Healthy Ageing’ which emphasised the… pic.twitter.com/XHd4pyK46f — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2026

In another X post, he expressed his gratitude to the "sisters and brothers" of Kolkata for hosting the programme, highlighting that the cleanliness drives across the city were inspiring for people. "I would like to express gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Kolkata for being such outstanding hosts for this year's Yoga Day programme. It is an honour to mark it in this vibrant city. In the run-up to Yoga Day, there were cleanliness drives across the city, which were also very inspiring. The people of Kolkata have given a big message on performing the duties of a citizen."

He shared some of the pictures from the event to underscore the importance of yoga.

Here are some more glimpses from the Yoga Day programme held in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/XgE1G7sfHB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2026

The 12th edition of the International Day of Yoga is being observed across the country and around the world on Sunday under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', highlighting the role of yoga in promoting healthy and active living across all stages of life.

'Yoga Connects Everyone': PM Modi

Addressing the gathering after participating in the mass yoga session, PM Modi said, "The entire nation, world, seems connected. This is the power of yoga. Yoga connects everyone, brings everyone together. On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the entire world, to the entire human community on International Yoga Day."

The Prime Minister participated in the yoga session as people from different walks of life joined him at the Red Road venue. This year's theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", focuses on the role of yoga in promoting physical health, mental well-being, emotional resilience and active ageing.

'Yoga for Healthy Ageing'

"When we speak of 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', it means that we can work to ensure that age doesn't reduce human potential. #Yoga can help human life to aspire for constant growth. Our target must be to be more flexible at 40 than we were at 20. Our target must be more energetic at 50 than we were at 30. Our target must be to be more resistant to lifestyle diseases at 70 than we were at 50. This is where Yoga can help us. It helps us tune our bodies to be flexible and keeps our energy levels high," PM Modi said.

Emphasising that yoga is essential not only for individual well-being but also for the future of humanity, PM Modi said, "Yoga is not only essential for our personal lifestyle today. Yoga is also a necessity for a better future for the world. We will not limit yoga to just one day, we will not limit yoga to just one program, we will make yoga a part of our lives, a part of our families, and an integral part of the lives of future generations as well."

Invokes Tagore and Bhagavad Gita

Referring to West Bengal's rich spiritual and cultural heritage, the PM invoked the ideals of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and said yoga embodies the philosophy of connection. "Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, born on the soil of Bengal, believed that the identity of a human being lies not in living separately, but in connecting with the world around them. This very connection is the essence of yoga. On this Yoga Day, I would also like to especially appreciate the people of Kolkata for creating a clean and conducive environment for this event," he said.

The Prime Minister also said that the Bhagavad Gita's teaching on balance forms the core of yoga and modern living, calling it the key to removing suffering in today's fast-paced world. Citing Lord Krishna, the Prime Minister said the scripture teaches that with balanced food and lifestyle, balanced actions and activities, and balanced sleep and wakefulness, yoga becomes a means to remove suffering.

Union Ministers Join Yoga Day Celebrations

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also participated in a yoga session in Ahmedabad, joining people in celebrating the annual event dedicated to promoting physical and mental well-being.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar performed Yoga at New Delhi's Nehru Park, alongwith Ambassador of Norway to India, May-Elin Stener.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also participated Yoga Day celebrations and said that PM Modi's efforts to popularise yoga globally have made the International Day of Yoga a mass movement that promotes physical and mental well-being and has received overwhelming participation across the country.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda celebrated the 12th International Day of Yoga in the national capital, participating in a mass yoga session. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership for taking yoga to the global stage.

UN Proclamation of International Day of Yoga

Recognising its universal appeal and benefits, the United Nations proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga in 2014. The proposal, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 69th session of the UN, was supported by 175 member states. The first observance was held on 21st June 2015.

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