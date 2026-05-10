Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched multiple development projects worth around Rs 9,400 crore in Hyderabad. He said the projects would make Telangana a major manufacturing powerhouse and strengthen its role in India's growth story.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth around Rs 9,400 crore in Telangana's Hyderabad and highlighted that India is running on the Reforms Express and building modern infrastructure.

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Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi said the projects would transform Telangana into a manufacturing hub and strengthen its role in India's growth story. "The strength of Cyberabad is both national and global. It is a major centre for the rapid development of Telangana and the country. Therefore, today from Cyberabad, numerous major projects are being launched to make Telangana a major manufacturing powerhouse of the country. The projects whose foundation stone was laid or inaugurated today will provide thousands of new jobs here. Telangana's connectivity has also been strengthened. I congratulate the people of Telangana for these projects," the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting India's ongoing economic transformation, PM Modi said the country was simultaneously pursuing reforms and infrastructure expansion. "Today, India is running on the Reforms Express. At the same time, today's India is also building modern infrastructure," he said.

Focus on Modern Connectivity

The Prime Minister further emphasised the government's focus on connectivity over the last decade. "Over the past 12 years, a very major priority of the Government of India... has also been modern connectivity. Be it roads, railways, airports... unprecedented investment is being made in every mode of connectivity. Over the past 11 years, the national highway network in Telangana has doubled," he said.

Referring to India's industrial legacy, he added, "In the past, when India was a very large economy in the world... our textile industry played a major role. Now we are re-empowering that heritage of ours. The PM MITRA Park in Warangal will accelerate the textile revolution in the country."

Key Projects Launched

The projects inaugurated, dedicated and launched collectively aim to strengthen connectivity, improve logistics efficiency, enhance safety and provide a better travel experience for passengers.

National Highway-167 Expansion

Among the key projects, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the four-laning of National Highway-167 from Gudebellur to Mahabubnagar on the Hyderabad-Panaji Economic Corridor, at a cost of over Rs 3,175 crore. The project is expected to reduce travel time by nearly one hour and 30 minutes while lowering fuel consumption and vehicle maintenance costs. It will also enhance connectivity between Telangana and Karnataka, facilitating industrial development in both states.

Zaheerabad Industrial Area

He also laid the foundation stone for the Zaheerabad Industrial Area in Sangareddy district under the Hyderabad-Nagpur Industrial Corridor (HNIC) as part of the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme.

Developed at a cost of over Rs 2,350 crore across 3,245 acres, the industrial node is strategically located along NH-65 and will offer multimodal connectivity to major cities, ports, rail networks and airports, the PMO said. Envisioned as a smart, integrated industrial township, the Zaheerabad Industrial Area will feature sustainable and advanced infrastructure, supporting sectors such as automobile, food processing, machinery, metals and electrical equipment. The project is expected to attract investments of nearly Rs 10,000 crore and generate large-scale employment opportunities.

PM MITRA Park at Warangal

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the PM MITRA Park at Warangal, also known as the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, developed under the PM MITRA Scheme at an estimated cost of around Rs 1,700 crore.

Described as India's first fully functional PM MITRA Park, it operationalises the government's 5F vision Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign. Strategically located near the proposed Nagpur-Vijayawada Greenfield Expressway (NH-163G) and NH-163, the park offers strong multimodal connectivity to rail networks and seaports, enabling seamless global trade and logistics. (ANI)