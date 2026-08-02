CPI General Secretary D Raja hit out at the RSS over NEET paper leaks, calling them an 'anti-national crime'. He questioned the RSS's moral right to speak on nationalism and asked for its stand on the irregularities in the examinations.

Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja on Sunday hit out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over the issue of NEET paper leaks, alleging that the organisation has no moral right to speak about nationalism and patriotism and asked for the RSS's stand on irregularities issues.

Speaking to ANI, Raja said that the Communist Party considers NEET paper leaks an "anti-national crime" as they affect the future of students and the younger generation.

"Our party, the Communist Party, considers the question paper leak an anti-national crime which affects the future of our younger generation, the future of our students. My question is whether RSS considers the question paper leak as an anti-national crime or RSS supports the question paper leak as a patriotic nationalist job done by some people. What is their stand on question paper leak? What is the stand of RSS on question paper leak? What is the stand of ABVP on the question paper leak?" Raja said.

"RSS has no moral right to speak on nationalism, patriotism," he added.

He added that his party supported the CJP-led Jantar Mantar protest as they consider the question paper leak an anti-national crime.

Parliament Passes Bill Amid Opposition Attacks

His remarks come following the Opposition's continuous attack on the Union government over accountability in handling high-stakes competitive examinations, framing the crisis as a failure of institutional governance.

In a bid to curb examination paper leaks, Parliament passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

PM Modi Addresses Protesters

Meanwhile, on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he wanted to forgive the children who used derogatory language against him and his late mother during the protest at Jantar Mantar, saying that "mistakes happen in childhood" and that they should be guided rather than punished, dragged through court proceedings, or subjected to social harassment.

Sharing a video on his Instagram handle, the Prime Minister said the country and the world had witnessed what happened at Jantar Mantar, where "some mischievous children" used derogatory language.

In the video, PM Modi said, "Today I just feel like talking to you. The country and the world have witnessed what happened at Jantar Mantar. Some mischievous children used very crude and abusive language, words that do not befit any civilised society. I was personally abused, and even my late mother was subjected to abuse. It was a truly ugly spectacle." (ANI)