    PM Modi launches 'Maha Jansampark' campaign in Rajasthan's Ajmer, addresses rally; check details

    It is reportedly said that a total of 288 top BJP leaders and 16 lakh party workers will interact with voters at ten lakh booths and 144 clusters covering all Lok Sabha seats to deliver the message of achievements in nine years of the party's rule at the Centre.

    First Published May 31, 2023, 5:41 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (May 31) addressed a rally in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, the first major event in a month-long outreach campaign by the BJP to mark nine years in power.

    More than 51 huge rallies, public meetings at more than 500 places, and over 600 press conferences in over 500 Lok Sabha and 4000 Vidhan Sabha constituencies will be conducted along with over 5 lakh distinguished families will be contacted.

    Addressing the rally, PM Modi said, "Before coming to Ajmer, I had the opportunity to visit Pushkar. In our scriptures, Lord Brahma has been called the creator of the universe. With Lord Brahma's blessings, an era of new creation is going on in India."

    "BJP-led NDA Govt in the Centre has completed 9 years. These 9 years have been dedicated to service to citizens, good governance and welfare of the poor," PM Modi said.

    "This 'guarantee habit' of Congress is not new, it is old. 50 years back, Congress gave the 'garibi hatao' guarantee to the country. This is Congress party's biggest treachery with the poor. Congress' strategy has been to trick the poor. People of Rajasthan have suffered due to this," PM Modi further said.

    "What was the situation prior to 2014? People were on the streets against corruption, there used to be terrorist attacks in big cities, Congress Govt was scared of building roads at borders, crime against women was high, there was a superpower above the PM," PM Modi added.

    "Congress Govt was functioning through a remote control. There was darkness before the youth. Today, India is being praised across the world," PM Modi further said.

