The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the Haryana government, the State Police, and the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 50 Police Station, Gurugram, on a plea filed by a lady advocate alleging rape, sexual assault, and other serious offences committed by police officials.

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Augustine George Masih directed the aforementioned authorities to file their responses within four weeks.

Lady advocate's plea

The lady advocate's counsel had sought the Court to transfer the investigation out of Gurugram, citing concerns over impartiality, and requested the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ensure a fair and independent probe.

The counsel also sought a direction from the Court to restrain any coercive action against the petitioner. However, the bench declined this request at this stage and limited itself to issuing notices to the concerned State authorities for their replies.

It is stated by the complainant that on May 21, she had gone to the Sector 51 woman police station in Gurugram with her client, who was to join the investigation in a case lodged by his wife.

She has stated that when she was returning to Delhi, after the investigation, the wife of his client stopped their car and started abusing. She also threw a stone at the car window.

Thereafter, the complainant and his client made a call at 112 and went to the Sector 50 police station to file a return complaint. When her client was writing a complaint, a woman constable tried to stop him.

Allegations against SHO

It is alleged that when the advocate objected to the action of the constable, she was taken to the room of the SHO forcibly. When she complained to the SHO, he also threatened her.

"You are standing in Gurgaon, not in Delhi. 365 lawyers come here daily. I will teach you advocacy. You don't know our power, I will do whatever I want," the SHO said as per the FIR of the Delhi police. Thereafter, the woman constable was ordered to go out of the room.

After the alleged incident, a case was also registered against the advocate. She was detained there till early morning. She was then released on police bail. An attempt was made to contact the SHO on his official phone and on the landline phone number of the police station. However, he could not be contacted.

On the next day, May 22, a zero FIR was registered of the said incident at the Sabzi Mandi Police Station in Delhi. However, as per the lady advocate, the case was subsequently transferred to the very same Gurugram police station where the accused officers are posted.

Thus, she moved the top court seeking to transfer the case outside Gurugram. She had also sought an SIT probe into the matter.

In response to her prayers, the Court issued notices to the State authorities seeking their replies to the complainant's plea.