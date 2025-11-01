PM Modi lauded the Ekta Parade, highlighting the skills of CAPFs and the role of 'Nari Shakti'. He also praised the NDA's Bihar election manifesto, expressing confidence in the 'double-engine government' and its vision for a developed Bihar.

PM Modi Hails Ekta Parade, Lauds 'Nari Shakti' Participation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Ekta Parade was a grand occasion for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and State Police forces to showcase their skills and courage. He also highlighted the remarkable participation of Nari Shakti, noting the impressive demonstrations by women personnel in martial arts and unarmed combat drills.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "The Ekta Parade was a grand occasion for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and State Police forces to showcase their skills and courage. Equally noteworthy was the vibrant participation of our Nari Shakti. Women personnel demonstrated martial arts and unarmed combat drills."

The Ekta Parade was a grand occasion for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and State Police forces to showcase their skills and courage. Equally noteworthy was the vibrant participation of our Nari Shakti. Women personnel demonstrated martial arts and unarmed combat drills. pic.twitter.com/htzVK2GLAj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2025

PM Modi Praises NDA's 'Sankalp Patra' for Bihar Polls

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister hailed the NDA's 'Sankalp Patra' for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections for bringing forward the alliance's vision for a "self-reliant and developed Bihar."

Union Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister and Hindustan Awam Morcha (Secular) custodian Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha and other key leaders jointly released the NDA's manifesto today.

The NDA has promised to provide over one crore government jobs and employment opportunities, conduct a skills census to provide skills-based employment, and establish mega skill centres in every district, transforming Bihar into a 'Global Skill Training' Centre.

Sharing an X post, PM Modi wrote, "The NDA's manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections clearly brings forward our vision for a self-reliant and developed Bihar. It reflects our commitment to making life easier for the farmers, brothers and sisters, youth companions, mothers and sisters here, as well as all my family members in the state."

He expressed confidence that the NDA would receive people's support in the upcoming polls and said that the "double-engine government" has led to all-around development in Bihar.

