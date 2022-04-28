Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi lauds double-engine govt in Assam, cites NE border deals, AFSPA removal

    While talking about AFSPA in Assam, PM Modi said that recently, the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act was removed from 23 districts in Assam. The Central Government removed AFSPA from many areas in the North East as a result of better law and order.

    PM Modi lauds double-engine govt in Assam, cites NE border deals, AFSPA removal-dnm
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 28, 2022, 1:06 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for several projects in Assam and also attended the ‘Peace, Unity and Development Rally’ at Diphu in Karbi Anglong district. He laid foundation stones for projects relating to healthcare and education including a Veterinary College in Diphu, Degree College in West Karbi Anglong and Agricultural College in Kolonga.

    PM Modi spoke about the benefits of a ‘double-engine' government (a frequently used term by the BJP leadership to refer to states where it is in power, besides ruling at the Centre) while referring to the several peace initiatives being taken up in the northeast.

    “Government entered into peace deals in Assam, Tripura; efforts to bring permanent peace in northeast.”

    “With the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, the solution to border-related issues is being sought today. The recent agreement reached between Assam and Meghalaya will encourage others also,” he said while addressing an event, titled 'Peace, Unity and Development Rally’ at Diphu in Karbi Anglong.

    “Last year, several organisations from Karbi Anglong joined the resolve for peace and development. The Bodo Accord opened new doors for lasting peace in 2020,” he added.

    “The culture of tribal society, its language, food, food, art, handicrafts, all these are the rich heritage of India. Assam is even more prosperous in this respect. This cultural heritage unites India, strengthens the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,” PM Modi said.

    Expressing happiness over the development of northeast regions, PM Modi said, “Today when someone visits northeast and witnesses the rapid development taking place in the region, they also feel proud. We have understood the problems of the region.”

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2022, 1:06 PM IST
