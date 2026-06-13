Union Minister Annapurna Devi praised PM Modi for 12 years as 'Pradhan Sevak,' highlighting his contributions to national progress. PM Modi also noted the confidence of India's youth and the success of initiatives like Startup India and Digital India.

Annapurna Devi Lauds PM Modi's 12-Year Tenure

Union Minister Annapurna Devi on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 12 years in office as the nation's "Pradhan Sevak." Congratulating the Prime Minister, the Union Minister highlighted PM Modi's contributions towards the welfare of women, youth, farmers, and the common people. She told reporters that the Prime Minister has advanced the nation by balancing development with the preservation of the country's heritage.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"As he stands as the world's most popular leader, we, as workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, consider it a privilege to work under his guidance. The people of the country place their trust and faith in him. The nation is progressing steadily under his leadership, and everyone is resolutely committed to realising his vision of transforming India into a 'Vishwa Guru' by 2047," she said. Prime Minister Modi completed 4,399 days in office on June 10, surpassing the record held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and marking over 12 years of continuous leadership at the national level.

PM Modi on Youth-Led Development

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that one of the defining features of the last 12 years has been the confidence with which India's youth have pursued their aspirations. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "The NDA Government is strongly working towards youth-led development. One of the defining features of the last 12 years has been the confidence with which India's youth have pursued their aspirations"

"Through initiatives such as Startup India, Digital India, Skill India and Atal Innovation Mission, an ecosystem has emerged that encourages innovation, entrepreneurship and enterprise. Today, India is among the world's leading Startup destinations, and many of these success stories are being scripted by our Yuva Shakti and that too from smaller towns and villages."

"India's youth are making their mark across various sectors, from science and technology to manufacturing, space, semiconductors and drones. It is heartening to see young Indians contributing to areas that will shape the future of our nation and the world."

PM Modi also highlighted the contribution of the youth in the field of sports. (ANI)