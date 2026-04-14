VP CP Radhakrishnan, PM Modi, and other political leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge paid homage to Dr BR Ambedkar at Parliament on his 135th birth anniversary. President Murmu also extended greetings, honouring his contributions.

Leaders Pay Tribute at Parliament

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar at Prerna Sthal in the parliament premises on the occasion of 135th Ambedkar Jayanti.

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Alongside Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiran Rijiju, and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders also paid tribute to Babasaheb. During the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge shared a light-hearted moment.

PM Modi's Tribute

Sharing an X post, PM Modi said that his efforts towards nation-building are "deeply motivating". "Tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. His efforts towards nation-building are deeply motivating. His life and work continue to inspire generations to build a just and progressive society," PM Modi wrote.

President Murmu's Message on Ambedkar Jayanti

Furthermore, on the eve of Ambedkar Jayanti, President Droupadi Murmu also extended greetings to fellow citizens and paid tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution.

The President has said, "On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Doctor Bhimrao Ambedkar, the Chief Architect of the Indian Constitution and the great social reformer, I pay my respectful homage to him." Describing Ambedkar as a jurist, economist, profound thinker, legal scholar and a strong advocate of an egalitarian social system, President Murmu highlighted his lifelong contribution to nation-building and social justice.

The President further added, "He dedicated his life to the upliftment of the deprived and vulnerable sections of society and made historic contributions in their favour. He not only showed the path to eliminate inequalities but also played a leading role in strengthening India's democratic values and constitutional rights. Ambedkar prioritised women's education and their rights. His multifaceted contributions will continue to inspire future generations to play an active role in the service and development of the country." "On this occasion, let us pledge to imbibe the ideals of Babasaheb Ambedkar in our lives and contribute towards building a just, inclusive and progressive nation," she said.

About Dr BR Ambedkar

BR Ambedkar, fondly known as 'Babasaheb', was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and is thus also called the 'Father of the Indian Constitution'. Ambedkar was also the first law and justice minister of independent India.

Babasaheb was born into an impoverished Dalit Mahar Family in Madhya Pradesh. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society. Later, he was revered as a 'Dalit Icon' for his contributions towards their rights.

He died on 6 December 1956. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. (ANI)