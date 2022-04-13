Nation is proud, we've learnt lessons from Deoghar accident: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually spoke with security troops participating in rescue efforts in Jharkhand's Deoghar. Around 60 visitors have been stranded in cable cars for more than 46 hours at Trikut Hills, near Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar, when a ropeway malfunction resulted in trolleys clashing.

Modi said that this disaster has once again made it clear that whenever there is any crisis in the country, we all come together to face that crisis and show it out of that crisis. "Everyone's efforts have played a big role in this disaster as well," he said.

"People have a lot of faith in the uniform. Whenever people in distress see you, they believe that their life is now safe. New hope awakens in them," he added.

PM Modi further said, "If we work with patience in the face of toughest challenge, success is bound to come. The patience shown by all of you during this rescue operation is incomparable."

He said, "Nation is proud that it has capable forces in the form of Army, Air Force, NDRF, ITBP & Police that has the strength to bring out the people from every crisis. We too learnt lessons from the accident (Trikut ropeway) and rescue mission. Your experience will be useful for future."

Addressing the personnel involved in the rescue operation, PM Modi said, "Over the course of 3 days, you worked round the clock, completed a difficult operation&saved lives of several citizens. Entire country has appreciated your efforts. Though we're sad that the lives of some people couldn't be saved."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah: "I congratulate and thank all representatives of NDRF, Air Force, ITBP, Army, Dist Admnistration because it was a very difficult operation which they carried out patiently. So many agencies, with good coordination, carried out the operation in such a short period of time with minimum loss."

