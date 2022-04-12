Jharkhand ropeway accident: 5 still stuck as rescue operations resume

“Rescue operation continues. By afternoon, we are expecting to rescue everyone with civilians in priority,” Ashwani Nayyar, rescue team in-charge told ANI.

As rescue operations resumed Tuesday morning some ten people have been rescued so far while 5 others remain stuck in cabin cars on the ropeway at Deoghar’s Trikut hills in Jharkhand. The rescue operations resumed at 5 am.

The Trikut ropeway, according to the Jharkhand tourism department, is India’s highest vertical ropeway. It is around 766-metre long.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, on Monday, ordered a high level investigation into the ropeway mishap that happened in near Trikut in Deoghar district on Sunday which left two people dead after some cable cars on India’s highest vertical ropeway collided with each other.

“I express my deepest condolences on the incident on Trikut mountain and the deaths in it. There will be a high level inquiry into the matter,” the Chief Minister tweeted on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, is constantly monitoring the situation as he discussed the rescue operations with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, reported news agency ANI quoting sources from the government.

Meanwhile, from hope to horror in seconds – the video of a man being rescued from the site of Jharkhand ropeway mishap, slipping from the chopper and falling to his death has emerged, highlighting the difficulty of the rescue operation.

In the video, the man, who is said to be from Burdwan in West Bengal, is seen holding on to the rope dangling from the Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper. Battling the force of the wind and chopper blades, he is seen reaching close to the cockpit. But just as he is about to be pulled in, the man slips and falls to his death.



