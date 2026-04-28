Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Padma awardees and other notable personalities in Gangtok, Sikkim. He shared on X that it was a 'wonderful' experience discussing a wide range of issues with the distinguished individuals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening interacted with Padma awardees and individuals who have made notable contributions across various fields in Gangtok.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sharing details of the interaction, PM Modi said that it was a "wonderful" experience discussing a wide range of issues with the distinguished personalities.

In Gangtok earlier this evening, interacted with Padma awardees and people who have distinguished themselves in different fields. It was wonderful discussing a wide range of issues. pic.twitter.com/ezJmrfhPKE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 27, 2026

"In Gangtok earlier this evening, I interacted with Padma awardees and people who have distinguished themselves in different fields. It was wonderful discussing a wide range of issues", PM Modi said on X.

About the Padma Awards

The Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian honours of India, are announced every year on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of higher order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field of activity.