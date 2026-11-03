Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the Pune Metro Pink Line and laid the foundation for Phase-II, a massive infrastructure project worth Rs 21,800 crore aimed at enhancing urban transport connectivity across key hubs in the city.

Inauguration of Pune Metro Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of Pune Metro projects worth around Rs 21,800 crore through video conferencing. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also participated in the programme.

He inaugurated Pune Metro Line 3, also known as the Pink Line, built at a cost of over Rs 8,300 crore. The project represents an important step towards strengthening Pune's urban mobility infrastructure through technological innovation and modern transportation solutions. Spanning approximately 23 kilometres, the Pink Line connects Maan to District Court Metro station. The corridor will provide Metro connectivity between the Hinjewadi IT hub and Shivajinagar, improving access to one of Pune's major employment centres and facilitating the daily commute of thousands of IT professionals and other commuters. The corridor will integrate with the existing metro network, providing seamless connectivity across different parts of Pune. It will help reduce dependence on private vehicles, ease traffic congestion and vehicular emissions, and improve access to major commercial and residential areas.

Expansion Through Pune Metro Phase-II

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of Phase-II of Pune Metro, to be developed at an estimated cost of around Rs 13,500 crore. Phase-II comprises Pune Metro Lines 2A, 2B, 4 and 4A, which will substantially expand the city's Metro network and strengthen connectivity across important residential, commercial and IT hubs.

Corridor Specifications and Integration

Under Phase-II, Lines 2A and 2B will span a total length of around 12.75 kilometres. Line 2A will connect Vanaz to Chandani Chowk, while Line 2B will connect Ramwadi to Vitthalwadi, extending the existing east-west Metro network. Line 4, spanning around 25.52 kilometres, will connect Kharadi to Khadakwasla. Line 4A, spanning 6.12 kilometres, will connect Nal Stop to Manik Baug.

The release further stated that the new Metro corridors will connect several important locations, including Kharadi, Magarpatta, Hadapsar, Swargate, Manik Baug, Nanded City, Pune Cantonment and Warje. The eastern extension from Ramwadi to Vitthalwadi will improve connectivity to rapidly developing residential, commercial and IT hubs in Kharadi and Wagholi. The corridors will integrate with intercity bus services and the existing Pune Metro network through interchange facilities at Swargate, Nal Stop and Kharadi Bypass, facilitating seamless connectivity across different parts of the city.