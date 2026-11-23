YSRCP leaders in Visakhapatnam allege massive vote discrepancies in recent municipal elections, claiming over 48,000 extra votes appeared. The party vows to continue its 'Save Vizag' campaign to fight land-grabbing and civic issues.

YSRCP Leaders Raise Concerns Over GVMC Election Count Discrepancies

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): YSRCP leaders on Monday alleged large-scale electoral manipulation in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) elections, claiming that discrepancies between polling-day figures and the final vote count raised questions over the electoral process. Addressing the media after felicitating newly elected corporators, YSRCP district president KK Raju and former minister Gudivada Amarnath vowed to continue the party’s “Save Vizag” campaign and protect the city’s valuable lands.

KK Raju questioned the difference in the polling figures released by officials, alleging that the final number of votes exceeded the initial count by more than 48,000. “Officials initially reported 51% polling, subsequently revised it to 55.63%, and declared 10.37 lakh votes polled. How did over 48,000 additional votes appear?” he questioned, calling the discrepancy evidence of electoral irregularities. Raju alleged that the ruling coalition had captured the corporation through misuse of power. He further claimed that 32 YSRCP corporators had earlier been purchased and intimidated to facilitate the regularisation of GITAM lands. He also alleged that valuable lands worth thousands of crores of rupees were now being handed over to companies such as Ursa, with the ruling coalition seeking council approval for the transactions. Raju also accused local MLAs and MPs of ignoring public issues.

Former minister Gudivada Amarnath said the party’s 13 newly elected corporators, despite representing only 13 of the 120 wards, would raise issues concerning all 30 lakh residents of Visakhapatnam under the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Amarnath said the “Save Vizag” campaign, taken to voters during the elections by Varudu Kalyani and other party leaders, would continue within the municipal council. He said the corporators would fight for flyovers, infrastructure, civic amenities and protection of public lands. “We will stop the land-grabbing vultures attempting to loot Visakhapatnam’s valuable assets,” Amarnath declared. He also announced that the YSRCP would hold a shadow meeting ahead of every council session to formulate strategies against what it considers anti-people decisions. He said the meetings would combine the experience of senior leaders with the determination of newly elected corporators. (ANI)