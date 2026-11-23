BJP leader Nainar Nagendran has criticized the Tamil Nadu government for ignoring Supreme Court directives to light the ceremonial lamp at Thiruparankundram Hill, accusing the Chief Minister of acting against the Hindu community's interests.

BJP Attacks Tamil Nadu Government Over Hilltop Deepathoon Ceremony

Karur (Tamil Nadu) [India] November 23 (ANI): BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagendran on Monday criticised the state government over the Deepathoon ceremony atop Thiruparankundram Hill, alleging that the government refused to comply with the Supreme Court's directions.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Deepathoon ceremony, Nagendran said that lighting the traditional lamp atop Thiruparankundram Hill was a demand shared by people across communities. “Lighting the ceremonial lamp atop Thiruparankundram Hill is the demand of people from all sections of society. Despite the Supreme Court delivering its verdict and a committee headed by the District Collector recommending that the lamp be lit, the government is refusing to comply. The Chief Minister is under pressure over this issue,” he said.

Questioning the government's argument regarding the structure where the lamp is to be lit, the BJP leader said, “The government is arguing in court that the structure is not a Deepathoon (lamp pillar). The case dates back to 1923, and several subsequent court judgments have upheld the same position. The Supreme Court has also upheld it. Why is the government refusing to accept the court's direction?”

Launching a sharp attack on Chief Minister Vijay C Joseph, Nagendran questioned the government's position on the religious issue and accused it of ignoring public concerns. “What is the problem with lighting the lamp? Is visiting various Hindu temples merely an act of political pretence? The Chief Minister is acting like an enemy of the entire Hindu community. While responding to issues raised by TVK MLAs and ministers, he is ignoring the concerns of the general public. He is behaving like an anti-people Chief Minister,” he said.

The BJP State President also criticised the government over the law and order situation and the alleged spread of drugs in Tamil Nadu. “Instead of taking steps to curb the deteriorating law and order situation and the spread of drugs, the government is continuing to commit serious mistakes. Whom is the Chief Minister trying to protect?” he asked.

Speaking on the Cauvery water dispute, Nagendran said that the Cauvery Water Management Authority had directed the release of water and placed the responsibility on Karnataka to comply with the direction. “Regarding the Cauvery water dispute, the Cauvery Water Management Authority has directed that water be released. The responsibility to release water lies with the Karnataka Chief Minister, who belongs to the Congress, an ally of the ruling party in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Referring to the upcoming Karthigai Deepam celebrations, the BJP leader said that lighting lamps and burning the traditional Sokkappanai were customary practices observed in temples and households across Tamil Nadu. “Tomorrow, on the occasion of Karthigai Deepam, lighting lamps and burning the traditional Sokkappanai are customary practices observed in several temples and homes across Tamil Nadu. Even though the Supreme Court has stated that the lamp should be lit this year and that the matter could be considered next year, the Chief Minister is refusing to comply. I strongly condemn this attitude. The people will soon teach the government an appropriate lesson,” he said.

The dispute concerns the annual lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone pillar on Thiruparankundram Hill near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah in Madurai. The controversy began in November 2025, when local authorities withheld permission for the hilltop ritual, citing law-and-order concerns and the site's proximity to the dargah. In December 2025, a single judge of the Madras High Court directed the temple authorities to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, observing that the pillar was situated more than 50 metres from the dargah. A division bench upheld the direction on January 6, 2026, while requiring the temple administration to coordinate the ritual with the police and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), considering the site's heritage status. The Tamil Nadu government subsequently challenged the High Court's decisions before the Supreme Court, which issued notice on the state's plea in August 2026. On November 20, a Supreme Court bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar permitted a strictly conditional, one-time lighting of the lamp on November 24. The order did not establish a legal precedent or settle the broader claims relating to ownership and customary rights. The Tamil Nadu government has since filed a review petition seeking an immediate stay on the Supreme Court's order.