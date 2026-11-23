The BKNKS union warns of intensified strikes against the Food Corporation of India if the management fails to address a 28-point charter of demands regarding service conditions and job security during the December 1 conciliation proceedings.

FCI Union Warns of Nationwide Agitation Over Pending Demands Issues

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Growing resentment among Food Corporation of India (FCI) employees over the management’s alleged failure to address long-pending demands has prompted the Bhartiya Khadya Nigam Karamchari Sangh (BKNKS) to warn of intensified nationwide agitation if the ongoing conciliation process fails to deliver concrete results.

The union said it had temporarily deferred the first and second phases of its agitation as a goodwill gesture towards the management. The decision also includes withdrawal of the proposed token strike scheduled for November 27. However, the union clarified that the deferment should not be treated as a withdrawal of its demands or a retreat from the agitation. The union said it had submitted a detailed 28-point charter of demands to the management and raised issues concerning service conditions, employee welfare, job security and pending appointments.

During conciliation proceedings held on November 16 before the Regional Labour comissioner (Central) in New Delhi, the management reportedly sought time to discuss the demands and assured that a bilateral meeting would be convened by November 26. However, according to the union, no communication regarding the proposed bilateral meeting had been received by the union till date. The next round of conciliation proceedings is scheduled for December 1 before the RLC (Central), Delhi, where the management’s approach and concrete steps towards resolving the employees’ demands will be reviewed.

BKNKS has warned that if the December 1 proceedings fail to produce satisfactory and time-bound decisions, the suspended 'Work as per Rules' programme, which was put on hold from November 19, will resume immediately. The union also announced that its proposed nationwide token strike on December 4 and 5 will remain unchanged. If the management fails to initiate concrete steps even after the token strike, BKNKS will issue a notice for an indefinite nationwide strike.

Among its major demands, the union has strongly opposed the abolition of sanctioned Category-IV posts in FCI and discontinuation of regular appointments to these positions in the future. It argued that FCI requires an adequate regular workforce to maintain essential operations, including procurement, storage, preservation, transportation and distribution of foodgrains. The union has also demanded an independent assessment of manpower requirements, questioning the methodology adopted in the CGG report. It further highlighted nearly 1,700 pending compassionate appointment cases involving dependants of Category-IV employees, seeking their resolution.

Reiterating its stand, Zaheer Ahmad, General Secretary, BKNKS said it would not compromise on issues concerning employees' dignity, service security and legitimate rights. The union has urged the management to use the upcoming conciliation proceedings to take positive and concrete decisions to prevent further industrial action.