The CBI, in a joint operation with the MEA and MHA, has successfully repatriated fugitive Ashish Kumar from Kazakhstan. Kumar, wanted for a murder case in Haryana, was traced following the issuance of an INTERPOL Red Notice last year.

CBI Facilitates Return of Murder Accused Ashish Kumar from Kazakhstan

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Haryana Police, has secured the return of wanted fugitive Ashish Kumar from Kazakhstan to India on Monday. According to the CBI, Kumar was wanted in connection with a murder case registered by the Haryana Police.

The incident took place in November 2025, when a dispute broke out between the deceased and Kumar during a marriage function. Subsequently, while the deceased was travelling from the venue, Kumar, along with his associates, allegedly intercepted and stopped his vehicle midway and brutally assaulted him. The assault resulted in fatal injuries, leading to his death. At the request of Haryana Police, an INTERPOL Red Notice was published against Kumar in September 2026. He was subsequently traced to the immigration authorities in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Kumar arrived in New Delhi on November 23, where Haryana Police officials took him into custody. The CBI, as India’s National Central Bureau for INTERPOL, coordinates with law enforcement agencies across the country through BHARATPOL to facilitate international police cooperation. Since 2019, more than 300 wanted criminals, including 75 fugitives as of 2026 so far, have been successfully brought back to India through INTERPOL channels, the CBI said.

Earlier, the CBI secured the deportation of Red Notice subject Raghesh Unnikochan from the UAE to India on November 18, in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Keralam Police. According to the agency, Unnikochan was wanted in connection with a murder case registered by Keralam Police. He had been absconding during the investigation to evade legal proceedings. A chargesheet has already been filed against him before the competent court, which also issued an open-dated arrest warrant against him.