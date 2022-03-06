Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi inaugurates Pune Metro line, buys his ticket; travels with 'young friends'

    The Prime Minister, who purchased the metro ticket at the station, posted a photo of himself inside the metro train with children. He rode the metro from Garware Metro Station to Anandnagar Metro Station.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Pune, First Published Mar 6, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Pune metro rail project and then rode in it with "young friends." He inaugurated the Pune Metro Rail Project at around 11:30 am. 
    PM Modi rode the metro from Garware Metro Station to Anandnagar Metro Station.

    "The foundation stone of the project was also laid by the Prime Minister on December 24, 2016. The Prime Minister inaugurated a 12 km stretch of the total 32.2 km Pune metro rail project. The entire project is being built at a total cost of more than Rs 11,400 crore," reads the official statement. 

    By the end of December, Mahametro had set a target of 33.29 km of network in Pune city. Until now, a total of 11.97 km of work has been completed. The remaining 21.32 km of work is expected to be completed in the next ten months.

    For three stations, the ticket price has remained at Rs 10. The ticket price will be Rs 20 after three stations. That is, if you want to travel from Pimpri to Fugewadi, you must pay Rs 20. A metro compartment can accommodate 325 people. Women will be accommodated in a separate compartment.

    He will also lay the groundwork for the Mula-Mutha river revitalization and pollution abatement projects. PM Modi will also dedicate 100 e-buses and e-bus depots constructed in Baner.

