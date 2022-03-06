Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Good on PM Modi's part to send 4 ministers...' says Indian envoy to Poland

    The Indian envoy said, "It was a good gesture on PM Modi's part to send four ministers to oversee the evacuation process. It is exceptional." She further said that they met Poland's foreign minister, and he was surprised to see such an evacuation process. 
     

    Mar 6, 2022, 11:48 AM IST

    As Indian citizens and students are being evacuated from Ukraine through Poland, Indian envoy to Poland Nagma M Mallick said she was grateful that General VK Singh came to the rescue and oversaw the evacuation process. Speaking to Asianet News, Mallick said due to VK Singh's enthusiasm dynamism; they were able to do a lot. Appreciating his role, she said Singh had a stronghold and coordinated very well throughout the process.

    Mallick thanked the Indian government and PM Modi for a unique evacuation as no other country had taken the first step like India. "It made a big difference. PM Modi had meetings twice a day to know the situation. The strong control and care at the top led this process to work smoothly," she added.

    Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday that it is looking into all options for safely evacuating Indian nationals from the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, and that officials are in regular contact with students there. "Exploring all possible mechanisms for safely and securely evacuating Indian citizens in Sumy. Discussed evacuation and exit routes with all interlocutors, including Red Cross," the embassy tweeted.

    The Ministry also stated that it has "strongly pressed" the Russian and Ukrainian governments through multiple channels for an immediate ceasefire in order to establish a safe corridor for its students stranded in Ukraine's raging war.

