    UP Election 2022: Polls ‘pro-incumbency’, people fighting for continuation of govt, says PM Modi in Varanasi

    Team Newsable
    Varanasi, First Published Mar 5, 2022, 3:50 PM IST

    On the last of campaigning before Uttar Pradesh heads towards the seventh and final leg of a long-drawn election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday addressing a public rally in Varanasi, said that the Opposition was indulging in politics even during the on-going crisis in Ukraine.

    “When some challenges crop up before the nation, these dynasts look for their political interest in it. If India's security forces and people fight a crisis, they do everything to make situation more critical. We saw this during pandemic and today during Ukraine crisis,” PM Modi said.

    PM Modi also described the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls as “pro-incumbency”, saying the people themselves are fighting for continuation of the government.

    He said that due to their aversion towards him, ‘dynasts’ make fun of ‘vocal for local’ and the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

    He further said that after the results of the on-going elections in UP is announced on March 10, the campaign to provide pucca houses to the poor will intensify. “After March 10, the work of giving gas connections to the poor will be accelerated. After March 10, the work of giving employment will be faster,” the PM said.

    Slamming the Opposition, PM Modi said, “Those who live in palaces don't know the troubles that a poor mother goes through in absence of a toilet at home. They have to either think of answering nature’s call before sunrise or bear the pain throughout the day and do so only after sunset.”

    Speaking further he said, “Uttar Pradesh may not have seen such an election in decades as the government sought votes on its “work, on its honest image, on development without discrimination and favouritism, and on the strength of improved law and order.”

    Even on the Ukraine issue, the Opposition is busy doing politics and adding to the people’s woes, PM Modi added.

