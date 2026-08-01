PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bhogapuram International Airport in Vizianagaram and launched development projects worth nearly Rs 18,000 crore. Union Minister Rammohan Naidu said the project marks a historic transformation for North Andhra.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu at the inauguration on Saturday of the Bhogapuram International Airport in Vizianagaram, said the project marks a historic transformation for North Andhra after years of waiting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rs 5,000 crore Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in Bhogapuram today and launched development projects worth over Rs 17,900 crore during his visit to Andhra Pradesh

North Andhra's Emergence

Addressing the inauguration event, Union Minister Naidu recalled that some political leaders had earlier ridiculed the region, claiming it was a place where "even an Airbus would never land" and belittling its development potential.

The Union Minister said those critics should now "open their eyes" as North Andhra has emerged as a region where Airbus aircraft can operate. He added that the region is now witnessing the arrival of electric buses and, in the coming years, will attract not only leading Indian companies but also major international firms to Andhra Pradesh, particularly North Andhra. Ram Mohan Naidu said the influx of industries and investments would also bring company transport services to the region and create large-scale employment opportunities for the youth.

PM Modi Launches Rs 18,000 Crore Projects

Prime Minister Modi announced the rollout, inauguration, and foundation stone laying of major infrastructure initiatives worth approximately Rs 18,000 crore during his visit to Vizianagaram. "Development projects worth approximately Rs 18,000 crore have been launched, inaugurated, and had their foundation stones laid here. These development works symbolise the rapid pace at which Andhra Pradesh is progressing today," he said.

Vision for 'Swarna Andhra'

Further, PM Modi framed the rollout of major infrastructure and developmental initiatives as a vital step toward realising the goal of a prosperous "Swarna Andhra" (Golden Andhra Pradesh). "Today is a very significant day for the development of Andhra Pradesh, and for the vision of Swarna Andhra. I feel fortunate to be on this sacred land of North Andhra today on such an auspicious occasion during a holy month. First of all, I bow at the feet of Lord Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. I bow to Lord Kurmanath Swami and Goddess Politalli Ammavaru," PM Modi said.

Grand Welcome for Prime Minister

Prime Minister Modi was welcomed with a ceremonial reception featuring around 13,500 tribal women performing the traditional Dhimsa dance.

The Prime Minister was received by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu. (ANI)