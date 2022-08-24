PM Modi inaugurates Asia's biggest hospital in Faridabad: Know the merits of Amrita Hospital

So far, a total of Rs 4,000 crore has been spent in this. This area of ​​about 10 million sq. ft. not only has a large super-specialty hospital but also a four star hotel, medical college, nursing college, a college for allied health sciences, a rehabilitation centre, a helipad for patients and many other facilities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the 2,600-bed Amrita Hospital in Faridabad. It is reportedly said to be Asia's largest private hospital that spreads over an area of ​​133 acres at a cost of around Rs 6,000 crore.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Union Minister and Faridabad MP Krishan Pal Gurjar, spiritual guru Mata Amritanandamayi, popularly known as Amma, were present at the inauguration ceremony.

This hospital, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, will be managed by Mata Amritanandamayi Math. The construction of this hospital situated on 130 acres in Faridabad is in the final stage.

So far, a total of Rs 4,000 crore has been spent in this. This area of ​​about 10 million sq. ft. not only has a large super-specialty hospital but also a four star hotel, medical college, nursing college, a college for allied health sciences, a rehabilitation centre, a helipad for patients and many other facilities.

Along with this, there will also be a guesthouse of 498 rooms for the family members of the patients.

Amrita Hospitals established in 1998 on behalf of Mata Amritanandamayi Devi has made exceptional contribution in the field of health care.

Located in Cochin, it is one of the leading hospitals in South Asia, providing the highest quality treatment with 12 super specialty departments and 45 other departments.

Amrita Hospital is also known for its charitable medical care, which has so far treated more than 43.3 lakh patients free of cost and has spent more than 600 crores on it.