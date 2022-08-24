Capt TA Kunjipalu, the pilot who trained former PM Rajiv Gandhi to fly, passes away at 94

After retiring from Indian Airlines in 1989, Kunjipalu (94) settled down nea Aluva, Kerala. Kunjipalu was Rajiv Gandhi's instructor who later appeared as his examiner and cleared him as a full-fledged pilot.

Former top Indian airlines official Capt TA Kunjipalu, popularly known as the pilot who taught former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi to fly and later cleared him as a pilot, on Wednesday passed away, according to family sources.

After retiring from Indian Airlines in 1989, Kunjipalu (94) settled down nea Aluva, Kerala. Kunjipalu was Rajiv Gandhi's instructor who later appeared as his examiner and cleared him as a full-fledged pilot.

Interestingly, when Gandhi went to ink the agreement with Sri Lanka, it was Kunjipalu who piloted the aircraft to Colombo. The last rites would be held at his local parish near here on Thursday.

(This is a breaking news story. More updates will soonbe added.)