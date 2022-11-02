PM Modi inaugurates 3,024 newly constructed flats for EWS in Delhi; check details

The Prime Minister stressed that the efforts by the central government will play a key role in making Delhi an ideal city. He also said that other families residing in the slums will also get a chance to do housewarming 'very soon'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated 3,024 newly constructed flats for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in Delhi as part of the in-situ slum rehabilitation project.

After inaugurating the project for slum dwellers, PM Modi said that 'today is a big day for thousands of slum dwellers'. The Prime Minister said that the Centre aims to make Delhi a grand city with all facilities as the nation's capital should be.

"Today is a big day for thousands of slum dwellers; a new beginning to life. As I handed over the keys to eligible beneficiaries, I could see their happy and joyous faces. Over 3000 houses have been constructed in the first phase of the Kalkaji extension," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also stressed that the efforts by the central government will play a key role in making Delhi an ideal city. He also said that other families residing in the slums will also get a chance to do housewarming 'very soon'.

"Our government has as much focus on poverty-stricken families residing in urban cities too," PM Modi said.

"With the aim to take development to the grassroots, we ensured financial inclusion for all those who did not have access to bank accounts. Our Government has included all those belonging to the unbanked & uninsured section of society," PM said.

The Prime Minister further said that the poor are at the centre of his government's policies as it is their dispensation.