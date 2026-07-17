PM Narendra Modi, in Jalandhar, pitched for a 'double-engine' BJP government in Punjab, promising speedy development. He inaugurated rail and road projects worth over Rs 5,470 crore and asserted that only the BJP can bring real change to the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday pitched for a "double-engine" government in Punjab, saying the BJP will usher in speedy development and he is always with the people of the state.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,470 crore in Jalandhar, PM Modi said Punjab has immense potential and needs a BJP government to fully realise it. "Only the BJP can bring real change in Punjab. Only the BJP will make Punjab developed. Only the BJP will make Punjab self-reliant. New investment should come to Punjab, new employment opportunities should be created, and products made in Punjab should reach every corner of the world. Only a BJP government in the state will do this work," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi's Pitch for 'Double-Engine' Government

PM Modi said Punjab's farmers and youth had extraordinary capabilities and cited examples of BJP-ruled Haryana and Delhi, saying development has gained "new momentum". "The situation today is such that all development work in Punjab has come to a standstill. Schemes belonging to the Goverment of India are simply being rebranded with their own stickers and passed off as their own... Punjab's potential is extraordinary. Farmers and youth here have immense capabilities. Punjab can develop rapidly. For this, a double-engine BJP government is necessary here. You have the example of BJP state governments before you. Ever since a double-engine government was formed in Delhi, development has gained new momentum. Haryana's BJP government provides MSP on 24 crops, while in Punjab, farmers are only being cheated," he said.

Message to Punjab's Youth

Addressing the youth, particularly those associated with sports, PM Modi highlighted the opportunities emerging under the Centre's sports initiatives and said Jalandhar's globally recognised sports goods industry would play a key role in India's growing sports economy. "I have great faith in the potential of Punjab's youth. This is a time of opportunity for you. The Khelo India campaign has been launched for you and today a new sports economy is being developed in India. At the heart of this new economy is Jalandhar's sports manufacturing ecosystem," he said.

"I tell all the youth: join sports and wave your flag in the world of sports. Our government is with you in every way. We have to take Punjab's pride to new heights and build a new future for the state. PM Modi is with the people of Punjab every moment, every second," he added.

Focus on Railway Modernisation

Highlighting railway modernisation, PM Modi said Indian Railways had undergone a major transformation over the past 12 years through the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. "Today, railway stations across the country are being transformed. Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, more than 1,300 railway stations are being modernised. Today, 75 such stations have been inaugurated. When you go to Jalandhar Cantt station, you will realise that our country is truly moving towards becoming a developed nation," he said.

Redeveloped Stations to Reflect Local Culture

Calling the redeveloped stations more than just transport hubs, PM Modi said they also promote local culture, heritage and commerce. "When you visit the Jalandhar Cantt station, you will realise that our country is truly moving towards becoming a developed nation... The Jalandhar Cantt station has been modernised, and its capacity has increased significantly. Similarly, the stations at Anandpur Sahib, Muktsar, and Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar have also transformed. Our new railway stations are also becoming hubs for trade and business... these 'Amrit Bharat' stations offer a glimpse into our heritage and cultural legacy," he said.

"Jalandhar is known for sports, and the Jalandhar Cantt station reflects Punjab's sporting traditions and folk culture. A visit to the Anandpur Sahib station offers a glimpse of Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib, while the Kalka station features the Sri Kali Temple," he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated 75 redeveloped railway stations across 20 states under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, including Jalandhar Cantt railway station, flagged off new train services, and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of National Highway and railway projects worth over Rs 5,470 crore aimed at improving connectivity across Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Punjab is expected to go the polls early next year.