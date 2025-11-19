PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the South India Natural Farming Summit in Coimbatore, engaging with local farmers. He is also set to release the 21st PM-KISAN installment, disbursing over ₹18,000 crore to support nine crore farmers nationwide.

PM Modi Inaugurates Natural Farming Summit in Coimbatore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the natural farming exhibition and attended the South India National Farming Summit here. PM Modi met and interacted with local farmers, and inspected the exhibition, which showcased various agricultural products, along with a corner for showing growth of plants and crops. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and others.

PM Modi is also set to release the 21st instalment of PM-KISAN, amounting to over ₹18,000 crore to support nine crore farmers across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also visited Andhra Pradesh, where he took part in the birth centenary celebrations Sri Satya Sai Baba.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said that this summit has brought together many farmers, researchers and innovators working in this field. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "I will be in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu to take part in the South India Natural Farming Summit. The Summit brings together many farmers, researchers and innovators working in this field. The emphasis on sustainable, eco-friendly and chemical-free agricultural practices is indeed commendable."

Details of the South India Natural Farming Summit

South India Natural Farming Summit 2025, being held from November 19-21, is being organised by the Tamil Nadu Natural Farming Stakeholders Forum. The Summit aims to promote sustainable, eco-friendly, and chemical-free agricultural practices, and to accelerate the shift towards natural and regenerative farming as a viable, climate-smart and economically sustainable model for India's agricultural future.

The Summit will also focus on creating market linkages for farmer-producer organisations and rural entrepreneurs, while showcasing innovations in organic inputs, agro-processing, eco-friendly packaging, and indigenous technologies.

The programme will witness participation from over 50,000 farmers, natural farming practitioners, scientists, organic input suppliers, sellers, and stakeholders from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

Tribute to Sri Sathya Sai Baba

Earlier, in Andhra Pradesh, PM Modi said that the principle of "Seva Parmo Dharmah" (service is the highest duty) has been the civilisational backbone of India for centuries, and Sri Sathya Sai Baba placed service at the very heart of human life. Addressing the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi, PM Modi said that devotion without service, knowledge without compassion, and action without societal contribution hold no meaning. (ANI)