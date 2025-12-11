PM Narendra Modi hosted NDA MPs for dinner, calling the alliance a shared commitment to governance and development. MPs like Anurag Thakur expressed gratitude, with Thakur confidently predicting the next dinner would be after a win in West Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that he was delighted to have hosted NDA MPs for dinner and NDA family represents a shared commitment to good governance, national development and regional aspirations He added that the alliance would continue working together to strengthen India's development trajectory in the years ahead. "Was a delight to have hosted NDA MPs for dinner at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg this evening. The NDA family represents a shared commitment to good governance, national development and regional aspirations. Together, we will continue working to strengthen our nation's development journey in the years ahead," PM Modi posted on X.

MPs Express Gratitude for 'Special Dinner'

Earlier today, BJP MP Anurag Thakur expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for inviting MPs for the special dinner and confidently said that the next dinner will be held after victory in the 2026 West Bengal elections. Exuding confidence, Thakur said, "PM Modi has invited us after the bumper historic victory in Bihar. Ab Bihar ke baad agla bhoj Bengal ki jeet ke baad phir hoga."

He further said, "We, the NDA MPs, express gratitude to PM Narendra Modi, who has invited all of us to his residence for a dinner. We will get an opportunity to meet him. We know each other formally, but when PM Modi invites us to his residence, you can see all MPs happy. They are all excited, not just for the dinner but also for the opportunity to meet the PM; if the PM hosts dinner, there can be no bigger opportunity than this."

"I still remember that when Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji and Advani ji formed the NDA, the then MPs and leaders used to get several opportunities to connect on the same platform and understand each other. It is the PM's speciality that he not only meets people but also takes feedback from them...The communication skills that PM Modi has are perhaps not there in any other leader in the world," he added.

Expressing joy, BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, "What can be better than this that the PM has invited us and we are heading to his residence. It is a matter of joy for us. We would like to express our gratitude to him."

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat also expressed gratitude, saying, "Dinner at the residence of PM will be a proud moment. PM has invited all NDA colleagues to his residence. We thank him for this opportunity."