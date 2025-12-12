PM Narendra Modi hosted a dinner for NDA MPs at his residence, described by Kiren Rijiju as a 'familial occasion'. PM Modi said the NDA family shares a commitment to good governance, while Anurag Thakur expressed gratitude for the gathering.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday night shared that Members of Parliament from the North-East, along with several other NDA MPs, travelled together by bus to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence for a dinner hosted in their honour. In a post on X, Rijiju wrote that the MPs were riding together to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, describing the gathering as a warm and familial occasion. "NDA MPs from North-East and some of very distinguished MPs riding a bus to Prime Minister's residence. We are extremely grateful to hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji for hosting dinner at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg for the NDA MPs. A family atmosphere throughout," Rijiju's X post read. NDA MPs from North-East and some of very distinguished MPs riding a bus to Prime Minister's residence. We are extremely grateful to hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji for hosting dinner at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg for the NDA MPs. A family atmosphere throughout. pic.twitter.com/c5DKapFRV0 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 11, 2025

PM Modi Lauds NDA's Shared Commitment

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night stated that he was delighted to have hosted NDA MPs for dinner and NDA family represents a shared commitment to good governance, national development and regional aspirations. He added that the alliance would continue working together to strengthen India's development trajectory in the years ahead. "Was a delight to have hosted NDA MPs for dinner at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg this evening. The NDA family represents a shared commitment to good governance, national development and regional aspirations. Together, we will continue working to strengthen our nation's development journey in the years ahead," PM Modi posted on X.

Anurag Thakur Expresses Gratitude, Confidence

BJP MP Anurag Thakur also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for inviting MPs for the special dinner and confidently said that the next dinner will be held after victory in the 2026 West Bengal elections. Expressing confidence, Thakur said, "PM Modi has invited us after the bumper historic victory in Bihar. Ab Bihar ke baad agla bhoj Bengal ki jeet ke baad phir hoga."

He further said, "We, the NDA MPs, express gratitude to PM Narendra Modi, who has invited all of us to his residence for a dinner. We will get an opportunity to meet him. We know each other formally, but when PM Modi invites us to his residence, you can see all MPs happy. They are all excited, not just for the dinner but also for the opportunity to meet the PM; if the PM hosts dinner, there can be no bigger opportunity than this."

"I still remember that when Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji and Advani ji formed the NDA, the then MPs and leaders used to get several opportunities to connect on the same platform and understand each other. It is the PM's speciality that he not only meets people but also takes feedback from them...The communication skills that PM Modi has are perhaps not there in any other leader in the world," he added. (ANI)