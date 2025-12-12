- Home
- India
- Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Friday Brings Cold Morning, Hazy Skies, and Mild Afternoon
Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Friday Brings Cold Morning, Hazy Skies, and Mild Afternoon
Get the latest Hyderabad weather forecast for Friday, Dec 12. Expect a hazy, cold day with temps between 14°C-28°C. Plan your day with our detailed report!
Hyderabad Weather on Friday
Hyderabad is expected to have hazy sun on Friday, December 12. The haze will stay through most of the day, keeping the weather on the colder side. Read more details below.
Max temperature: 28°C
Min temperature: 14°C
Hyderabad Weather Today
The maximum temperature will be around 28°C, while the minimum will drop to about 14°C. The morning will start off quite cold, and the afternoon will warm up slightly but remain mild.
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
The real feel temperature is expected to be around 28°C. The haze will keep the warmth from building up too much, so the day should stay steady and cool.
On Friday, the sun will rise at around 6:36 am and set at about 5:43 pm, giving Hyderabad a little more than eleven hours of daylight.
Cool Breeze
Winds from the northeast will blow at about 11 km/h. This light breeze will add to the cold feeling, especially during the early morning and late evening.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.