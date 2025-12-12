At least 30 people were killed in two separate road accidents. Nine died after a bus overturned in Andhra Pradesh's ASR district, while 21 are feared dead after a minitruck fell into a gorge in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district.

9 Killed in Andhra Pradesh Bus Accident

At least nine people were killed after a bus overturned on the ghat road between Chinturu and Bhadrachalam in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district, said ASR District Collector Dinesh Kumar.

According to the ASR District Collector, several passengers were injured in the accident and were immediately transferred to Bhadrachalam Hospital for treatment. The cause of the accident and the identities of the victims are being determined.

21 Feared Dead in Arunachal Pradesh Mishap

Meanwhile, in another incident, at least 21 people hailing from Assam's Tinsukia district are feared dead in an accident in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district, officials said on Thursday.

According to the police, 22 persons, including the driver, hailing from Tinsukia district of Assam, were travelling in a minitruck which was plunged into a deep gorge on the Hayuliang-Chaglagam road in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district.

Mayank Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police of Tinsukia district, told ANI over the phone that, as per the information received from the authority of Arunachal Pradesh, 21 people were feared dead and one person survived. "All persons are hailing from the Tinsukia district of Assam," Mayank Kumar said.

The truck reportedly skidded off the hilly road and fell into a deep gorge. The accident occurred on December 8. According to the reports, the people were travelling to Hayuliang for construction-related work.

PM Announces Compensation

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a financial compensation of Rs 2 lakh from the PM National Relief Fund for the relatives of the deceased in the road accident. He also announced a Rs 50,000 grant for injured people.

PM Modi also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. "Distressed by the loss of lives due to a mishap in the Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM," said PMO. (ANI)