Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PM Modi highlights empowering youth through skill development scheme at Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh

    PM Modi reaffirmed the significance of youth power in driving a country's growth and prosperity. He remarked that every nation possesses distinct assets, such as natural resources or extensive coastlines, but the critical ingredient for leveraging these assets is the strength of its youth.

    PM Modi highlights empowering youth through skill development scheme at Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 2:06 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (October 12) virtually addressed the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh and celebrated the significant impact of India's skill development initiatives. He commended the joint skill convocation of institutions across the nation, considering it a laudable endeavor that aligns with India's contemporary priorities.

    During the event, PM Modi emphasized the vital role of youth in harnessing a nation's potential, regardless of its unique capabilities. He recognized the dynamic nature of modern work, highlighting the need for continuous upskilling and adaptability. Jobs and demands are in constant flux, necessitating agility and constant learning.

    SFJ's Gurpatwant Pannu incites Palestinians to shut down India's Ramallah office | WATCH

    The Prime Minister underscored the importance of skill development institutions, research organizations, and industries evolving in tandem with the changing times. Over the past nine years, India has established around five thousand new Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to bolster skill development.

    PM Modi reaffirmed the significance of youth power in driving a country's growth and prosperity. He remarked that every nation possesses distinct assets, such as natural resources or extensive coastlines, but the critical ingredient for leveraging these assets is the strength of its youth.

    The Prime Minister also highlighted the pivotal advancements in the education and skill development sectors. India recently unveiled a new National Education Policy after nearly four decades, establishing numerous institutions, including medical colleges, Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). Additionally, millions of youth have undergone training under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

    Explained: What is Operation Ajay? India's strategy to bring home stranded citizens in Israel

    PM Modi expressed how the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana has empowered young individuals at the grassroots level. This program has successfully trained approximately 1.5 crore youth, equipping them with valuable skills and opportunities for growth.

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 2:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala appointment bribery case: Accused Akhil Sajeev, Basith remanded to custody anr

    Kerala appointment bribery case: Accused Akhil Sajeev, Basith remanded to custody

    Kerala: Man dies of elephant attack in Kannur rkn

    Kerala: Man dies of elephant attack in Kannur

    Kerala pilgrims stuck in Israel lands in Kochi airport; share ordeal anr

    Kerala pilgrims stuck in Israel lands in Kochi airport; share ordeal

    SFJ Gurpatwant Pannu incites Palestinians to shut down India's Ramallah office WATCH AJR

    SFJ's Gurpatwant Pannu incites Palestinians to shut down India's Ramallah office | WATCH

    Supreme Court grants NCP leader Nawab Malik 3-month extension on health grounds AJR

    Supreme Court grants NCP leader Nawab Malik 3-month extension on health grounds

    Recent Stories

    Amazon sale 2023 Oppo to Realme 5 top deals on TWS earbuds gcw

    Amazon sale 2023: Oppo to Realme; 5 top deals on TWS earbuds

    7 simple exercises to lose weight at home rkn

    7 simple exercises to lose weight at home

    Kerala appointment bribery case: Accused Akhil Sajeev, Basith remanded to custody anr

    Kerala appointment bribery case: Accused Akhil Sajeev, Basith remanded to custody

    OnePlus 12 cameras details LEAKED may feature new Sony IMX966 sensor gcw

    OnePlus 12 cameras details LEAKED, may feature new Sony IMX966 sensor

    'Jai Ganesha' song OUT Tiger Shroff ignites stage with incredible dance moves in Ganapath's latest track SHG

    'Jai Ganesha' song OUT: Tiger Shroff ignites stage with incredible dance moves in Ganapath's latest track

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon