On Tuesday, Gurpatwant Pannu issued a disturbing threat aimed at India, reminiscent of Hamas-style attacks. Such provocative actions have raised concerns about the worldwide influence of these threats and the potential consequences they might entail.

Gurpatwant Pannu, the founder of the banned organization Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has stirred controversy by calling on Palestinians to forcibly shut down India's Representative Office in Ramallah. This provocative statement has raised concerns about the organization's intentions and its impact on diplomatic relations.

Pannu has also issued threats to close Indian Representative Offices in G7 countries on October 21, further heightening tensions between SFJ and the Indian government. This has prompted a closer look at the motives behind such actions and their potential consequences for diplomatic affairs.

Canada-based SFJ terror group head Gurpatwant Pannu threatens India with Hamas-like strikes

It is imperative to emphasize that any form of terrorism or threats is illegal and universally condemned by governments across the globe. Law enforcement agencies and security organizations are actively monitoring these situations to safeguard the well-being of their citizens.

This unsettling incident transpired during the G20 Summit, where India expressed apprehensions about the presence of Khalistani extremists in Canada. Notably, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the leader of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) organization based in the United States, openly issued a death threat against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.