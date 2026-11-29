PM Modi used the 140th Mann Ki Baat to praise the Sanchar Saathi system for saving Rs 5,000 crore from cyber fraud. He also celebrated India's art presence globally and championed homegrown products like camel milk chocolate and organic jaggery.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the role of the government's digital initiatives in strengthening cybersecurity, recovering lost mobile phones and preventing financial fraud, stating that the Sanchar Saathi system has helped avert potential losses of more than Rs 5,000 crore. Addressing the 140th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said that more than 1,600 institutions, including banks, payment applications, telecom companies and police departments, are connected with the Sanchar Saathi portal, enabling timely intervention to prevent cyber fraud attempts. "This has helped in preventing cyber fraud attempts in time. So far, potential losses of more than 5,000 crore rupees have been prevented with help from this system. This app is available in 23 languages, and its use is quite simple," he said.

Highlighting the usefulness of the platform in recovering lost mobile phones, PM Modi said that people no longer need to lose hope of retrieving their devices, as the government's digital platform can assist them. "Once you lose your phone, the hope of getting it back gradually begins to fade. However, it is not like that anymore. You can get your lost mobile phone back. And in that, the Bharat Government's digital platform can help you a lot. Its name is 'Sanchar Saathi'. So far, the 'Sanchar Saathi' portal has crossed more than 30 crore visits. Its app has been downloaded nearly 3 crore times," he said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the iGOT Karmayogi portal, which provides learning opportunities to government employees through courses available in multiple languages. "On the iGOT Karmayogi portal, more than 7,000 courses in 17 languages are available for lakhs of government employees. Lakhs of them have completed numerous courses. Someone is studying AI, while someone is studying Indian Sign Language," PM Modi said.

Turning to India's growing presence in the international art scene, the Prime Minister highlighted the country's participation in the Venice Art Biennale in Italy, describing the prestigious exhibition as the Olympics of the art world. He said that around 4.5 lakh people visited India's pavilion during the event and that visitors from across the world voted it the best pavilion. "A highly prestigious art exhibition is held in Italy's Venice. It is called the 'Venice Art Biennale'. It is also called the Olympics of the art world. This time, around 450,000 people visited Bharat's pavilion there. Notably, visitors from around the world voted Bharat's pavilion as the best one," he said.

PM Modi further said that the India Biennale would begin in Delhi in the first week of December this year, bringing historical monuments, museums and galleries together for a 108-day celebration of art. "I urge all of you to take the time and bring your children to this event as well," he said.

During the programme, the Prime Minister also highlighted community-led service initiatives being undertaken by Indians and people of Indian origin in different parts of the world, particularly in Canada. Referring to the Sai Dham Food Bank, he said that the initiative works towards ensuring that nobody goes to sleep hungry and provides assistance to around 60,000 people every month in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton areas. The food bank also extends support to elderly people and persons with disabilities. "From time to time, in 'Mann Ki Baat', I share with you information about such service initiatives taking place in various countries. Recently, I learned about some similar efforts underway in Canada. One of these is the 'Sai Dham Food Bank'. Its mission is to ensure that no one goes to sleep hungry. Through this initiative, approximately 60,000 people in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton areas are being assisted every month. This food bank also provides food to the elderly and persons with disabilities," he said.

He also appreciated Kulwinder Sanghera, associated with Canada's Red FM, for using community radio as a platform to bring people together and encourage service-oriented initiatives. "He has transformed community radio into a medium for connecting people and fostering service-oriented work. His efforts are inspired by the teachings of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the spirit of selfless service inherent in the Sikh religion," the Prime Minister added.

Highlighting India's expanding chocolate industry and its growing global footprint, PM Modi mentioned Surat-based Schmitten chocolate as an example of a homegrown brand establishing its identity internationally. "Surat-based Schmitten chocolate is also carving a distinct niche for itself globally as a 'Made in India' fine chocolate brand. Furthermore, a new trend of stylish chocolate boutiques is emerging across our country. Here, you get not just chocolate, but a luxury experience that also reflects an Indian touch..." he said.

The Prime Minister noted that entrepreneurs and startups across the country were experimenting with locally sourced ingredients to develop new chocolate flavours, creating opportunities for farmers, women and young entrepreneurs. "Entrepreneurs across different parts of the country are coming forward with fresh ideas in the chocolate-making sector. Today, many startups in this field are driving innovation. Several startups have developed new flavours using locally sourced ingredients. This is creating new opportunities for our farmers, women, and young entrepreneurs alike," he said.

He also highlighted the connection between Gujarat's Kutch region and camel milk-based chocolate, noting that Amul was using milk supplied by local camel herders to develop different products. "There is also a remarkable connection between chocolate and the Kutch region of Gujarat—specifically, chocolate made from camel milk. Amul utilises the milk provided by local camel herders to produce chocolate, saffron-flavoured milk, and 'Rajbhog' ice cream..." PM Modi said.

Speaking about traditional Indian products finding markets overseas, the Prime Minister highlighted the export of organic palmyra jaggery from Erode in Tamil Nadu to Europe for the first time. "For centuries, jaggery has been the taste and a treasure of health in our homes; it is now reaching the world. Erode's organic palmyra jaggery from Tamil Nadu reached Europe for the first time. It is filled with the traditional taste of jaggery along with high quality..." he said.