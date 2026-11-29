BJP MLA Ram Kadam defended Sharad Pawar's support for the Centre's delimitation exercise, calling Congress critics 'children,' while the INDIA bloc maintains it remains united in opposing the proposed bill in Parliament.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ram Kadam on Sunday hit out at Congress over its criticism of NCP(SCP) chief Sharad Pawar's reported support for the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise, saying Congress leaders were "like children" compared to Pawar's political experience. Defending Pawar's position on the proposed legislation, Kadam said the NCP-SP chief was capable of taking his own decisions and did not need to consult anyone before extending support to a proposal that he described as a national necessity.

"Compared to Sharad Pawar's vast experience, all these Congress leaders are like children. They shouldn't even be commenting on his experience. Sharad Pawar makes his own decisions. He doesn't need to consult his mother as Rahul Gandhi does. He decides for himself," Kadam said. He further asserted that Pawar's support should not be viewed as backing a BJP proposal but as an endorsement of a requirement arising from the increase in the voter population.

"By supporting this, he is not backing a private bill of the Bharatiya Janata Party; rather, he is addressing a national necessity, a requirement for the entire country, arising from the growth in the voter population," the BJP MLA said. Kadam also alleged that Congress was unsettled by Pawar's position and accused its leadership of making meaningless counter-attacks.

"The reason the Congress is so stung is that a leader as deeply experienced as Sharad Pawar has extended his support, which has exposed the sheer foolishness of Rahul Gandhi and the rest of Congress leadership. Their counter-attacks are completely meaningless," he added. Meanwhile, Congress MP Manoj Kumar asserted that the INDIA bloc remained united in its opposition to the proposed delimitation Bill and would vote against it in Parliament.

Speaking in Delhi ahead of the meetings between senior INDIA bloc leaders and DMK chief MK Stalin and NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar, Kumar said the Opposition was committed to defeating the proposed legislation. "All leaders in the Opposition are intact. We are committed to voting against Delimitation. We will oppose this Bill. We will defeat them in the House just like we did the last time," he said.

Maintaining that Stalin and Pawar remained part of the INDIA alliance, the Congress MP said the Opposition leaders understood the need to protect the country's democratic institutions. "All our leaders, be it MK Stalin or Sharad Pawar, are part of the INDIA alliance. They know that the demand of the hour is to save the country, democracy and the Constitution. I don't think they would vote otherwise," Kumar said. He reiterated that the Opposition was determined to defeat the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the proposed legislation.

The remarks come as senior INDIA bloc leaders are scheduled to accompany Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for meetings with Stalin in Chennai and Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday to discuss the proposed delimitation exercise. Rahul Gandhi, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Misa Bharti and Rajeev Rai are also expected to join the discussions, sources said. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also likely to accompany Kharge.

The meetings assume significance ahead of the special sitting of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation and women's reservation. The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories.

The revised proposals provide for a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats allocated to every state and Union Territory, along with a corresponding increase in the strength of State Legislative Assemblies. The package aims to facilitate the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. The DMK, which has 22 Lok Sabha MPs, has backed the proposed 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats across states while maintaining that Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of representation should not be reduced. The NCP-SP, which has eight Lok Sabha MPs, has also indicated support for the revised proposals. The Centre is seeking a two-thirds majority for the constitutional amendment. The Opposition, while supporting women's reservation, has objected to linking its implementation with delimitation and demanded that the exercise be based on the latest Census data.