Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has urged for detailed parliamentary discussions on the proposed Delimitation Bill, criticizing the government's haste and challenging Amit Shah over the law and order situation in BJP-governed states.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday called for a detailed discussion on the proposed delimitation Bill, questioning the Centre over "haste" in bringing the legislation and warning that the manner in which democracy was being treated could "prove dangerous" for the country. Speaking to reporters here, he said women's reservation had already been passed and emphasised that the proposed delimitation Bill required detailed deliberations.

"Women's Reservation had already been passed. The manner in which they want to do Delimitation - there should be a detailed discussion on it. They are bringing this in such haste. The manner in which they are treating democracy will be really dangerous for the country," Randhawa said. His remarks come amid deliberations within the INDIA bloc over the Centre's proposed delimitation and women's reservation, ahead of the special sitting of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to meet Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin in Chennai and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharadchandra Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also likely to accompany him.

The proposed meetings come ahead of the special parliamentary sitting, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation and women's reservation. The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories.

Moreover, Randhawa also targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on eliminating gangsterism in Punjab under a BJP-led government, questioning the law and order situation in states governed by the BJP. Expressing confidence that the Congress would win in the forthcoming 2027 Punjab assembly polls, Randhawa said Shah's remarks implied that gangsterism would continue in the state until a double-engine government came to power. "In Punjab, Congress will win. Amit Shah said that when a double-engine government comes, gangsterism will be eliminated in Punjab. This means that until their Govt comes in Punjab, this 'gundagardi' will continue," he said. He further challenged the Union Home Minister to address extortion calls allegedly being made by gangsters from prisons in BJP-ruled Assam and Gujarat. "I would like to ask a direct question to Amit Shah: shut down the extortion calls the gangsters release from jails in Assam and Gujarat where there are double engine governments," Randhawa said.