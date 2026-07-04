PM Modi led the nation in paying tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his Nirvana Day. He hailed the monk's timeless ideals as a guiding force for youth and his contribution to popularising India's cultural heritage on a global stage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to philosopher and monk Swami Vivekananda on the occasion of his Nirvana Day (Punya Tithi), hailing his profound wisdom and timeless ideals as a guiding force for millions of young people across the country.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked that Swami Vivekananda's unmatched contribution to bringing global recognition to India's rich cultural heritage, spiritual traditions and national consciousness continues to inspire generations. He stated that Vivekananda's profound wisdom and timeless ideals remain a guiding force for millions of young people across the country. "His spiritual message will continue to inspire and energise the nation in its collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat", PM Modi stated. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "We pay our deepest respects to Swami Vivekananda on his Nirvana Day. His contribution to global recognition of Indian culture, spirituality, and national consciousness is incomparable. His wisdom and inspiring thoughts continue to guide millions of youth today. His spiritual message will continue to provide the nation with new energy and direction in realising its resolve to build a developed India."

Other Leaders Pay Homage

Earlier in the day, political leaders across the country, including Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, also paid heartfelt tributes to Swami Vivekananda on the occasion of his Nirvana Day (Punya Tithi) on Saturday.

About Swami Vivekananda

Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863, in Kolkata, West Bengal. He was a philosopher, monk, and religious teacher. His full name was Narendranath Datta. The Chief disciple of Indian mystic Ramkrishna Paramhans, Vivekananda, popularised Indian culture across the world. He delivered several speeches across the United States, England, and Europe, promulgating the core tenets of Hindu philosophy. He is one of the most influential monks in the world.

Keen on spiritualism and Vedanta, Vivekananda became popular in the 1893 Parliament of Religions in Chicago, where he delivered his famous speech, beginning with the words, "Sisters and brothers of America...". The country observes 'National Youth Day' on his birth anniversary, January 12. He died on July 4, 1902, at the age of 39. (ANI)