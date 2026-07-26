PM Modi highlighted the importance of solo travel, saying it provides an opportunity for individuals to discover themselves while exploring the country. He said the centre aims to empower every single youth to move ahead with self-confidence.

Empowering Youth with Self-Reliance and Exploration

While interacting with the participants of the Viksit Vibrant Village Programme 2026 via video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday underlined that the centre aims to empower every single youth to move ahead with self-confidence and self-reliance.

Addressing the participants, PM Modi highlighted the importance of solo travelling, saying it provides an opportunity for individuals to discover themselves while exploring the country. "Solo travel is a major trend these days; it is a way to discover the world by discovering oneself. You, too, set out alone, but the journey across India turned everyone into family. You undertook the entire trip solo: a testament to the growing self-confidence of India's daughters. Our aim is to ensure that every young person and daughter move forward with trust and self-confidence," he said.

About the Viksit Vibrant Village Programme

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Viksit Vibrant Village Programme, implemented through MY Bharat, has been conceptualised to realise the Prime Minister's vision of treating India's border villages as the first villages of the nation and making them active partners in the journey towards Viksit Bharat.

The Viksit Vibrant Village Programme 2026 was organised in two phases from June 4 to June 30, covering 74 vibrant villages across Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Over 400 youth participants, representing every State and Union Territory, were selected through a nationwide online quiz competition that witnessed participation from more than three lakh youth, the statement added.

As part of the programme, participants lived with local communities and undertook activities such as Swachhta drives, awareness campaigns on Government schemes, Yuva Sammelans, cultural exchange programmes, tree plantation drives, Mini Model Panchayat simulations, interactions with local artisans and visits to institutions of strategic importance. The programme provided participants with first-hand exposure to the socio-economic landscape, cultural heritage and developmental aspirations of India's frontier regions, while fostering community participation, national integration and a deeper understanding of the strategic importance of border villages, the statement said.