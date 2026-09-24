PM Modi interacted with Seva Yatra participants, lauding their community service. He shared a traditional, water-saving tree plantation technique using earthen pots, especially for arid areas like Rajasthan, and invited the yatris to visit Varanasi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted virtually with participants of the Seva Yatra, discussing community service initiatives, traditional conservation methods, and upcoming travel itineraries. During the interaction, one of the participants shared an experience from Jalore where local children expressed enthusiasm for environmental work after witnessing a tree-planting drive at a Sewa Vatika. The children pledged to water and care for the saplings every Sunday, highlighting how service values are being passed down to the younger generation.

"When we were in Jalore, we were planting trees in a Sewa Vatika (service garden). At that time, some children came, met us, and said, 'We also want to do such work. We also want to grow up and become like you.' And they assured us that every Sunday, they would come with their friends, take care of the Sewa Vatika, and water the plants. So, with that faith, when we were planting those seeds, we felt that somewhere, we are passing on this work of service to the next generation," a participant said.

PM's Indigenous Tip for Tree Plantation

Responding to the initiative, Prime Minister Modi recommended a traditional, indigenous method for efficient tree plantation, particularly suited for arid regions like Rajasthan. He suggested placing a porous earthen pot (ghada) next to newly planted saplings to ensure sustainable watering.

"I have a very traditional indigenous technique. If you can teach it, please teach it to the people. When you plant a sapling, plant an earthen water pot (ghada) next to it as well. Its mouth should remain open at the top. If you fill that pot once a month, then naturally, because it's made of clay, water reaches the roots of the plant. And trees grow that way very quickly. Do share this, especially in Rajasthan, so that water is saved and trees also grow," Modi said.

He specifically cautioned participants against drilling holes into the pots, explaining that natural seepage through the terracotta material is sufficient. He added, “An old earthen pot from home can be used for this, but some people make a mistake and drill a hole inside the pot; you shouldn't make a hole.”

An Invitation to Kashi

The Prime Minister further welcomed the participants to Varanasi (Kashi), while encouraging them to explore the city's rich heritage and local cuisine. Offering a lighthearted health tip for a long journey to Kashi, the Prime Minister said, "When you go to my Kashi, there is a lot worth seeing in Kashi, so do check it out. There's a lot of good food available there, but since you are on a long journey, don't overindulge in eating."

About the Seva Yatra

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with participants of the Seva Yatra via video conferencing.

The Seva Yatris are undertaking a bike Yatra in 10 groups from Vadnagar to Varanasi, bringing together public engagement through seva, sampark, youth participation, social welfare, cultural connect and community mobilisation from one grassroots location to another. From September 17 to October 7, the teams will travel from Vadnagar to Varanasi and from Varanasi to Vadnagar.

They have set out on a journey that is much more than a motorcycle Yatra. They are travelling through towns, districts, talukas and villages, taking the spirit of Seva right to the grassroots. The Seva Yatris are not simply passing through communities. They are stopping, meeting people and committing Seva in activities that respond to local needs - from cleanliness drives at ponds, temples, schools, parks, hospitals and other public areas to beneficiary interactions, youth dialogues, Gram Sabha samvad and Gau Seva to tree plantation under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’.