UP CM Yogi Adityanath addressed public grievances at a 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur. He will also launch major development schemes by the Lucknow Development Authority worth ₹12,000 crore and lay foundation stones for new apartments.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday heard public grievances and reviewed applications during a 'Janta Darshan' held in Gorakhpur, personally taking note of the concerns. People carried written grievances, which were reviewed by the Chief Minister on the spot. The 'Janta Darshan' is a recurring programme of the Chief Minister's public engagement, allowing citizens to bring their problems and concerns directly before him. The Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to address the people's grievances, giving a copy of the complaint to the officials present at the Janta Darshan.

CM to launch major development projects

CM Yogi will also perform the Bhoomi Poojan for two schemes of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) today, involving development across 10,680 acres at a cost of ₹12,000 crore. The Bhoomi Poojan will be held for the Varun Vihar and Naimish Nagar schemes. The Chief Minister will also launch the registration process for plots under these schemes. Additionally, the Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for five multi-storey apartment complexes, to be built at a cost of ₹2,166 crore. The event is scheduled to be held at Dona village, along the Agra Expressway.

Over 3,500 teachers receive appointment letters

Earlier on September 22, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed appointment letters to 3,567 selected teachers and principals associated with the Secondary Education Department in Uttar Pradesh at an event held at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow.

In a post on X, CM Yogi stated that the appointment letters were distributed by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission to the newly selected teachers and principals of non-government-aided secondary schools in the state.

"Under the fair and transparent recruitment process, today in Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission distributed appointment letters to 3,567 selected candidates for Principals/Headmasters/Lecturers (PGT)/Assistant Teachers (TGT) for non-government-aided secondary schools. The responsibility of a teacher is not only to complete the syllabus, but also to protect the students from all kinds of negativity and ensure their all-round development, which is a grave duty of all of you. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes for a bright future to all the newly selected candidates and their families," said CM Yogi.

During the event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath added that the state government is collaborating with major industrial houses to develop new skill development programmes in the state. (ANI)