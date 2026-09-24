Four arrested in Bihar's Samastipur after a video of them harassing a woman went viral. The incident, which took place in the Karpuri Gram police station limits, follows a similar case in Jamui, prompting a strong warning from a JD(U) leader.

4 Arrested in Samastipur After Harassment Video Goes Viral

Just days after the assault of a Class 10 girl in Bihar’s Jamui district, four accused persons have been arrested on Thursday morning after a fresh video showcased the miscreants physically harassing and verbally abusing a young woman in broad daylight in Samastipur district.

While the authenticity of the viral video has not been independently verified, the law enforcement authorities took swift action and arrested the four suspects following the widespread circulation of the footage. The incident took place at the Jagat Singh embankment area under the Karpuri Gram police station limits. The exact date of the video remains unconfirmed, but the police have initiated action based on the footage.

JD(U) Leader Warns Criminals

JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan strongly condemned the incident, asserting that if criminals fail to learn from the consequences of such crimes and the action taken in Jamui, they will end up in jail. "If the criminals involved in such crimes don't take a warning from what action was taken in the Jamui incident, then they will end up behind bars," he said. "Those who make such videos and use their social media for such activities will not be spared," he added. An investigation in the case is underway, and further details are awaited.

Action Taken in Similar Jamui Case

Earlier, a purported video from Jamui showcased the alleged harassment and assault of the two minors. After surfacing on social media, it led to public outrage and political reactions. In the Jamui case, the police have also taken action against social media accounts circulating the video, with an FIR reportedly registered against around 120 profiles for sharing footage that could reveal the identity of the minor.

The officials have arrested Kundan Kumar, Faiyaz and Ramashish Kumar. Jamui Police has appealed to people not to share any offensive or revealing videos/posts of minor victims on social media. The police teams are conducting raids to apprehend the remaining suspects, while the accused injured in the police encounter is undergoing treatment at Jamui Sadar Hospital. (ANI)