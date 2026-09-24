Projects worth ₹78.26 crore for sewer, drinking water, and road infrastructure have been launched in Varanasi's Bhelupur Ward. The initiatives aim to solve a 70-year-old problem, ensuring clean water and relief from sewer blockages.

Projects worth ₹78.26 crore for sewer and drinking water infrastructure, road construction and mini tube wells have been launched in Bhelupur Ward (Ward No. 51) of the Cantt Assembly constituency, with Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari performing the groundbreaking ceremony for the projects.

Mega Infrastructure Boost for Bhelupur

The ceremony was held at Ramlila Maidan, Gandhi Chowk (Khojwan Bazaar), in the presence of Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari and Cantt MLA Saurabh Srivastava. A major project worth ₹72.71 crore includes laying a 17-kilometre-long sewer and drinking water line in the Bhelupur area along with household connections.

Other development projects worth ₹4.55 crore for road construction and ₹1 crore for mini tube wells and reboring have also been initiated, taking the total value of the projects to ₹78.26 crore.

Solving a 70-Year-Old Problem

The projects are aimed at providing a permanent solution to a 70-year-old problem in the area, ensuring uninterrupted supply of pure drinking water and providing relief from sewer blockages, overflows and waterlogging. The series of groundbreaking ceremonies is aimed at strengthening sewer and drinking water networks in older wards and alleviating waterlogging problems for residents.

The ceremony was held under the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Addressing the ceremony, Mayor Tiwari said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, Kashi’s development is taking on a new dimension.

He also said citizens may experience temporary inconvenience in commuting for a few months during the laying of new sewer and water pipelines. The work will provide relief from sewer blockages and overflows and ensure uninterrupted supply of pure drinking water to every household

Local councillors, representatives, nominated councillor, citizens and activists, along with a large number of residents, were present at the ceremony. (ANI)