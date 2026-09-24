Three juveniles have been apprehended by Delhi Police for stabbing a 17-year-old boy in a retaliatory attack in East Delhi's Trilokpuri. The assault was an act of vengeance for a previous altercation. The victim is now stable.

The Delhi Police have apprehended three juveniles for stabbing a 17-year-old boy in a retaliatory attack stemming from an old enmity in East Delhi's Trilokpuri area under the jurisdiction of Mayur Vihar Police Station, an official said on Thursday.

Two knives allegedly used in the commission of the crime have been recovered from their possession, while efforts are underway to trace a fourth juvenile suspect involved in the assault.

Police Response and Victim's Condition

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East, a PCR call regarding a stabbing incident at 30 Block, Trilokpuri, was received at Mayur Vihar Police Station around 9:30 PM on September 23.

Following the alert, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Mayur Vihar, along with police personnel, rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital, while an inspection team, including the ATO and Inspector (Investigation), secured the crime scene.

"The 17-year-old victim was found admitted to LBS Hospital and was subsequently shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for further specialized medical treatment. He is now stable," DCP East said.

Revenge for an Earlier Altercation

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the assault was an act of vengeance arising from an altercation between the teenagers around a fortnight ago.

"About 15 days earlier, the victim and his associates had allegedly beaten that juvenile. In retaliation, the juvenile and three associates allegedly intercepted and assaulted the victim," the senior police officer said.

Attempt to Murder Case Registered

A case under charges of attempt to murder has been registered at Mayur Vihar Police Station.

"An FIR for attempt to murder has been registered at PS Mayur Vihar. Three of the four juveniles involved have been apprehended, and efforts are underway to apprehend the fourth. Two knives allegedly used in the incident have been recovered," police said, adding that further investigation is in progress.