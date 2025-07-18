Hailing Operation Sindoor in Bihar's Motihari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the "new" India spares no effort in punishing its enemies.

Hailing Operation Sindoor in Bihar's Motihari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the "new" India spares no effort in punishing its enemies. "This is a new India-an India that spares no effort in punishing the enemies, mobilizing forces from both land and sky", PM Modi said in Motihari, recalling that it was from the soil of Bihar that he had resolved to launch Operation Sindoor. He affirmed that today, the success of that operation is being witnessed by the entire world.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation development projects worth over Rs 7,000 crore in Motihari today.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said Bihar is the land of Champaran, a land that has shaped history. During the freedom movement, this land gave Mahatma Gandhi a new direction.

He emphasized that the inspiration from this very land will now shape Bihar's new future. He extended congratulations to all present and to the people of Bihar for these development initiatives.

PM Modi further said that the 21st century is witnessing rapid global progress, noting that the dominance once held solely by Western nations is now increasingly shared by Eastern countries, whose participation and influence are growing.

He stated that Eastern nations are now gaining new momentum in development. Drawing a parallel, the Prime Minister stated that just as Eastern countries are advancing globally, in India, it is the era of the eastern states. He affirmed the government's resolve to ensure that, in the coming times, Motihari in the East becomes as prominent as Mumbai in the West.

PM Modi envisioned equal opportunities in Gaya, as in Gurugram, industrial growth in Patna akin to Pune, and development in Santhal Pargana comparable to Surat. He expressed hope that tourism in Jalpaiguri and Jajpur would set new records, like those in Jaipur, and that the people of Birbhum would progress, like those in Bengaluru.

"To advance Eastern India, Bihar must be transformed into a developed state", emphasised PM Modi, stating that rapid progress in Bihar is possible today because both the Centre and the State have governments committed to Bihar's development.

He stated that during the 10 years of the previous government's tenure, when they were in power at the Centre, Bihar received only around Rs 2 lakh crore, remarking that this was a form of political retaliation against the government led by PM Nitish Kumar.

Rs 9 Lakh Crore Allocated For Bihar's Development Over Past 10 Years: PM Modi

The Prime Minister asserted that after coming to power in 2014, his government ended this politics of vendetta against Bihar, stressing that under their rule over the past 10 years, nearly Rs 9 lakh crore has been allocated for Bihar's development. He pointed out that this is four times more than what was provided under the previous dispensation, affirming that this funding is being utilised for public welfare and development projects across Bihar.

Underscoring the importance of today's generation in understanding the despair Bihar faced two decades ago, PM Modi stated that under the rule of previous governments, development was stalled, and it was nearly impossible for funds meant for the poor to reach them. He criticised the then-leadership for being focused solely on looting money meant for the poor.

The Prime Minister praised the resilience of Bihar's people, calling it a land where the impossible is made possible. He commended the public for liberating Bihar from the shackles of previous dispensation, enabling direct delivery of welfare schemes to the poor.

PM Modi also highlighted that over the past 11 years, more than 4 crore houses have been built under the PM Awas Yojana across the country, with nearly 60 lakh constructed in Bihar alone. He noted that this figure surpasses the total population of countries like Norway, New Zealand, and Singapore. "In Motihari district alone, around 3 lakh families have received pucca houses, and the count continues to grow rapidly. Over 12,000 families in the region have received the keys to their new homes today", said PM Modi.

Crediting Bihar's progress to the strength and determination of its mothers and sisters, PM Modi stated that women in Bihar clearly understand the significance of every step taken by their government. He acknowledged the large presence of women at the event and recalled the days when they had to hide even Rs 10, lacking access to bank accounts, and were denied entry into banks.

The Prime Minister affirmed his understanding of the dignity of the poor and recounted how he questioned banks on why their doors were closed to the underprivileged. He highlighted the massive campaign launched to open Jan Dhan accounts, which greatly benefited women, with approximately 3.5 crore women in Bihar now having Jan Dhan accounts.

Reiterating their party's vision: 'Bihar's progress is essential for India's progress', PM Modi emphasised that Bihar will advance only when its youth move forward. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to a prosperous Bihar and employment for every youth. The Prime Minister stated that significant efforts have been made in recent years to create employment opportunities within Bihar itself.

The Prime Minister announced that the Central Government has recently approved a major scheme aimed at supporting first-time job seekers in the private sector. Under this scheme, youth receiving their first appointment in a private company will be granted Rs 15,000 by the Central Government. He stated that the scheme will be implemented starting August 1 and will involve an expenditure of Rs 1 lakh crore by the Centre, emphasising that this initiative will significantly benefit the youth of Bihar.

PM Modi also highlighted efforts to promote self-employment in Bihar through schemes like the Mudra Yojana. He noted that in the past two months alone, lakhs of loans have been disbursed under the Mudra Yojana in Bihar, adding that in Champaran specifically, 60,000 youth have received Mudra loans to support their self-employment ventures.

Asserting that leaders from other parties can never provide employment, especially those who, under the guise of offering jobs, seize people's land, PM Modi urged the public to remember the contrast between the era of lanterns and today's Bihar, illuminated by new hopes. He credited this transformation to Bihar's journey with their coalition government, affirming that Bihar's resolve remains firm and unwavering in its support for the coalition.

The Prime Minister highlighted the decisive action taken against Naxalism in recent years, which has greatly benefited the youth of Bihar. He stated that districts like Champaran, Aurangabad, Gaya, and Jamui--once held back by Maoist influence--are now witnessing the decline of extremism.

He emphasised that in areas once overshadowed by Maoist violence, youth are now dreaming big and reaffirmed the government's commitment to completely freeing India from the grip of Naxalism.

The Prime Minister affirmed that Bihar lacks neither capability nor resources and today, Bihar's resources are becoming instruments of its progress. He highlighted the rise in makhana prices, attributing it to efforts by their government, which he attributed to the integration of makhana farmers with larger markets. He also mentioned the formation of a Makhana Board to further support this sector.

PM Modi listed several key products--banana, litchi, Mircha rice, Katarni rice, Zardalu mango, and Maghai paan--as examples of Bihar's agricultural richness. He emphasised that these and many other products will connect Bihar's farmers and youth to global markets.

Stating that increasing farmers' produce and income is a top priority for the government, PM Modi highlighted that under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, approximately Rs 3.5 lakh crore has been disbursed to farmers across the country. He noted that in Motihari alone, over 5 lakh farmers have received more than ₹1,500 crore through this scheme.

The Prime Minister affirmed that the government does not stop at slogans or promises,it delivers through action. He emphasized that when their Government says it works for the backward and extremely backward communities, this commitment is reflected in its policies and decisions.

He stated that their mission is clear: priority to every backward individual, whether it is backward regions or backward classes, they remain central to the government's priorities.

The Prime Minister further noted that even India's border villages were long considered "last villages" and left behind, but the government redefined them as "first villages" and prioritized their development. He highlighted that the OBC community had long demanded constitutional status for the OBC Commission--a demand fulfilled by their coalition government.

PM Modi also mentioned the launch of the Janman Yojana for the most marginalized among tribal communities, with Rs 25,000 crore being allocated for their development. The Prime Minister announced a new major initiative aligned with this vision: the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana, recently approved by the Union Cabinet.

Under this scheme, 100 districts,agriculturally rich in potential but lagging in productivity and farmer income will be identified and prioritized. He stated that farmers in these districts will receive targeted support under the scheme. He emphasized that this will directly benefit nearly 1.75 crore farmers across the country, with a significant share belonging to Bihar.

Emphasising Champaran's deep connection with India's faith and cultural heritage, PM Modi stated that the Ram-Janaki Path will pass through Motihari's Sattarghat, Kesariya, Chakia, and Madhuban. He highlighted that the new railway line being developed from Sitamarhi to Ayodhya will enable devotees from Champaran to travel to Ayodhya for darshan. He remarked that these initiatives will significantly enhance connectivity in Bihar and generate new employment opportunities in the region.

The Prime Minister criticised the previous governments for having long engaged in politics in the name of the poor, Dalits, backward classes, and tribal communities and that they not only deny equal rights but also fail to show respect to those outside their own families. He asserted that Bihar is witnessing their arrogance clearly today.

The Governor of Bihar, Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, Union Ministers Jitan Ram Manji, Giriraj Singh, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Chirag Paswan, Ramnath Thakur, Nityanand Rai, Satish Chandra Dubey, Dr. Raj Bhushan Choudhary were present among other dignitaries at the event.