PM Modi hailed the new West Bengal BJP government's decisions, including implementing Ayushman Bharat. CM Suvendu Adhikari's first cabinet meeting also approved transferring land to BSF for border fencing to curb illegal infiltration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the cabinet decisions by the newly elected BJP government in West Bengal as welfare measures for the people.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

PM Modi Hails 'Double-Engine' Government

The Prime Minister expressed happiness on Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari approving the implementation of Ayushman Bharat in the state. "The welfare of my sisters and brothers of West Bengal is supreme! I'm very happy that the people of the state will have access to Ayushman Bharat, the world's largest healthcare scheme that ensures top-quality and affordable healthcare. At the same time, the double-engine government will ensure seamless delivery of key central schemes," PM Modi wrote on X.

Key Decisions in First Cabinet Meeting

After taking the oath as West Bengal Chief Minister on May 9, Suvendu Adhikari chaired his first Cabinet meeting on Monday and approved the transfer of land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for fencing the India-Bangladesh border and approved the implementation of Ayushman Bharat in the state. Six decisions were taken during the first cabinet meeting.

Land for Border Fencing

The newly elected CM said that the land would be handed over to the Ministry of Home Affairs within 45 days to address the issue of illegal infiltration, moving forward with the poll plank on which the BJP contested the Assembly elections. "In our very first Cabinet meeting, we have taken the decision to transfer the land to the BSF. The process of transferring this land commences today. It will be transferred to the MHA within the next 45 days. Once this is accomplished, the BSF will complete the border fencing, and the ongoing issue of illegal infiltration will be resolved within a short period," Adhikari said.

Implementation of Central Welfare Schemes

Adhikari also announced that central welfare schemes, including Ayushman Bharat and Jan Arogya Yojana, would now be implemented in West Bengal. The process has begun to actively implement major central government schemes in the state, including Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Krishak Bima Yojana, PM SHRI, Vishwakarma Scheme, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and Ujjwala Yojana. District magistrates have been instructed to expedite the forwarding of all applications to the concerned union ministries. (ANI)