PM Narendra Modi lauded the commissioning of three Indian naval vessels in Kolkata—INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak, and INS Agray—as a reflection of India's growing maritime strength and strides towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the commissioning of three Indian naval vessels in Kolkata, saying the development reflects India's growing maritime strength and progress towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said that INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray were commissioned in Kolkata and underscored their significance for the country's maritime security. The Prime Minister noted that the induction of the vessels strengthens India's maritime capabilities while showcasing the country's increasing indigenous defence manufacturing capacity under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. "Today in Kolkata, INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray were commissioned. They reflect India's growing maritime capabilities, our commitment to safeguarding national interests across the seas and the remarkable strides being made towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing guided by the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," PM Modi said in the post.

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Landmark Commissioning in Kolkata

In a landmark moment for India's maritime preparedness and indigenous defence capability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned three frontline platforms - INS Dunagiri, an advanced stealth frigate; INS Sanshodhak, a survey vessel (large); and INS Agray, an anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft - into the Indian Navy in Kolkata, on Sunday. These state-of-the-art platforms will significantly enhance the nation's operational capabilities, maritime security against geopolitical threats, and domain awareness.

'A Milestone for Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister noted that the occasion coincides with the International Day of Yoga being celebrated across the world and expressed happiness at having the opportunity to visit the historic land of Bengal, which has played a pivotal role in shaping India's intellectual, cultural and national renaissance and has connected India with the world through maritime routes for centuries. "The event represented an important milestone in the journey towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, a secure India and a developed India", he said.

Coincidence with World Hydrography Day

PM Narendra Modi pointed out that June 21 is also observed globally as World Hydrography Day and described it as a remarkable coincidence that India's most advanced hydrographic survey vessel, INS Sanshodhak, is commissioned on the same day. Congratulating the Indian Navy, scientists, engineers, workers and all citizens of the country, he said the achievement reflected India's growing technological and maritime capabilities, an official release said. (ANI)